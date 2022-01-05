HCA Healthcare buys 59 urgent care centers, continuing its expansion in Florida

HCA Healthcare has bought MD Now Urgent Care and its 59 Florida centers, expanding the hospital chain’s footprint as an urgent care provider with a total of more than 170 clinics across the state.

“The addition of MD Now Urgent Care in Florida enhances our already strong capabilities in a rapidly growing state by providing convenient outpatient care options for our patients,” said Sam Hazen, HCA Healthcare’s chief executive officer. “It also connects MD Now patients to a comprehensive statewide network of care, including acute care and specialty services should they be needed.”

Tuesday’s news comes two months after HCA Florida Healthcare announced its intentions to build three new hospitals in the next three years. The hospital chain will build a new 209,595-square foot, 90-bed facility in Gainesville; expand its current Trailwinds freestanding emergency department near The Villages into a 172,588-square foot, 60-bed hospital; and construct a 275,870-square foot, four story facility in Fort Myers.

HCA Florida Healthcare currently has 47 hospitals across the state. Its newest hospital, the $360 million HCA Florida University Hospital in Davie, opened Nov. 15.

The latest acquisition continues to build on HCA’s expansion efforts in Florida, considered to be a ripe health care market with its aging population. HCA Healthcare bought a majority stake of Brookdale Health Care Services’ home health and hospice business in Feb. 2021.

According to a press release, HCA’s Florida network of hospitals provided nearly $836.6 million in uncompensated care in 2020. Additionally, HCA Florida Healthcare gave $2.29 million in charitable contributions and invested significantly in innovative technologies and facilities across the state in 2020.