Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey tests positive for COVID-19

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning in a recorded statement to Tallahassee residents posted to his Twitter account.
Dailey said he contracted the disease despite being fully vaccinated, including the COVID-19 booster. However, he said he has light symptoms due to receiving those vaccinations.
“Even though I am fully vaccinated and had my booster shot, it is a stark reminder at how transmissible COVID-19 is,” Dailey said.
He also encouraged Tallahassee residents to keep taking COVID-19 precautions seriously, and plugged a website that connects residents with local COVID-19 resources.
“I want to encourage everyone out there, get tested, get your vaccination, get boosted, let’s wear our mask, let’s do our part to get everybody safe and healthy,” he said.
The Mayor’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking in Leon County. The county has seen 1,048 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, a 482% increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To meet increased testing demand, the Leon County government has added pop-up testing sites on select days.
One comment
samantha143
January 5, 2022 at 2:30 pm
cash making job for evey american to earn and work online. earns more than $15k every month with this home based job. i made $18521 from this job in my spare time afte my college. easy to do job and its regular income are awesome. no skills needed to do this job all you need to know is how to copy and paste stuff online. join this today by follow details on this page.
===))> www.Fox72.com