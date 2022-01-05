January 5, 2022
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey tests positive for COVID-19
'Even though I am fully vaccinated and had my booster shot, it is a stark reminder at how transmissible COVID-19 is.'

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday morning in a recorded statement to Tallahassee residents posted to his Twitter account.

Dailey said he contracted the disease despite being fully vaccinated, including the COVID-19 booster. However, he said he has light symptoms due to receiving those vaccinations.

“Even though I am fully vaccinated and had my booster shot, it is a stark reminder at how transmissible COVID-19 is,” Dailey said.

He also encouraged Tallahassee residents to keep taking COVID-19 precautions seriously, and plugged a website that connects residents with local COVID-19 resources.

“I want to encourage everyone out there, get tested, get your vaccination, get boosted, let’s wear our mask, let’s do our part to get everybody safe and healthy,” he said.

The Mayor’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking in Leon County. The county has seen 1,048 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, a 482% increase from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To meet increased testing demand, the Leon County government has added pop-up testing sites on select days.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

