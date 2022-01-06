Ron DeSantis administration confirms up to 1 million COVID-19 rapid tests expired last month

Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Director Kevin Guthrie is confirming that between 800,000 and 1 million of the state’s COVID-19 test kits recently expired — but said there was no demand for them.

The Abbott Laboratories rapid tests expired last month amid Florida’s sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. The omicron variant has caused cases to skyrocket across the country and in Florida, resulting in long lines at testing sites. Shelves of at-home rapid tests have also gone empty in stores.

DEM, which operates under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office, manages the state’s testing stockpile. The stockpile is made available to hospitals, nursing homes and more state-supported response hubs.

The batch of rapid tests expired between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.

“We tried to give them out prior to that, but there was not a demand for it,” Guthrie told reporters Thursday.

Before the tests expired, DEM requested an extension to those expiration dates from Abbott and the federal government that has not been answered, Guthrie said. DEM previously received a three-month extension to the expiration dates for that batch of rapid tests.

News of the expiring tests first came from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate. On Dec. 30, as part of her attacks on DeSantis’ COVID-19 response during the latest case surge, Fried announced that she had learned of expiring tests.

The Governor’s office, the Department of Health and DEM did not confirm the existence of expiring tests until this week.

Guthrie’s statement came during DeSantis’ news conference in West Palm Beach, in which the Governor highlighted the state’s acquisition of 1 million at-home rapid tests. DeSantis appeared on Fox News’ Fox and Friends Thursday morning to break the news of the purchase, noting that the tests are reserved for the elderly.

DeSantis and Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo developed testing guidelines in Florida that will prioritize testing for high-risk populations, like the elderly, while discouraging low-risk people from taking tests. However, low-risk individuals are not barred from taking tests.

Administration officials argue the plan will improve clinical outcomes.

“When you have people waiting in line, you just say OK, if you had high-value tests for folks who are more at risk rather than low-value tests for people who are healthier and less at risk, then you probably — even with the crunch we’re seeing — that would probably alleviate a lot right there,” DeSantis said.

In a tweet, Fried claimed victory, saying the test expiration happened “just like I told you.” She followed up the tweet with a statement again criticizing DeSantis for his pandemic response.

“It’s bad enough that Gov. DeSantis has deprioritized testing with omicron exploding across Florida, but it’s an absolute disgrace for the Governor and his communications team to have lied and covered up the massive failure of a million unused tests while Floridians wait in hours-long lines for local tests that are running out,” Fried said in a statement.

“Now the Governor has to beg President (Joe) Biden for another waiver to even use these expired tests — should they still be safe and effective. The Governor’s executive failure during this pandemic continues to hurt Floridians. This is why I speak up.”

Unlike the new stock of at-home rapid tests, the expired rapid tests are an earlier version prepared for professional use. While Abbott calls the at-home tests identical to the professional-use test card, is is not approved for over-the-counter purchases.

For Tuesday, the latest day with available data, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 59,487 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, with 4.4 million cases confirmed in the state throughout the pandemic. Florida is also among the top five states for new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last seven days.