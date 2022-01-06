Nikki Fried to Floridians after COVID-19 tests expire: ‘You need a better leader’

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried apologized to Floridians Thursday after the leader of Florida’s pandemic response confirmed up to 1 million unused COVID-19 tests expired in state custody.
Fried’s apology came hours after Division of Emergency Management (DEM) Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed the expiration.
A longtime critic of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Fried accused the Republican Governor of reckless leadership amid the pandemic. She also characterized the incident as the latest example in a long line of leadership failures. DeSantis, she argued, has proven himself “ill-prepared” to manage the state.
“This Governor is not fit to serve,” Fried told reporters in West Palm Beach. “He should have known that this stockpile of tests could have been distributed all throughout the state. This is not only a (dereliction) of responsibility. But this is a complete failure of this Governor.”
News of the expiring tests came to light in late December after Fried published a warning on social media. In a statement, she “begged” DeSantis to release the tests, noting that Floridians are facing long wait times at testing sites amid a spike of positive cases.
The Florida Department of Health, however, quickly dismissed the report at the time.
“It’s come to my attention that Nikki Fried needs to turn on that blinker and get back her in lane,” responded DOH Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern on social media.
How exactly Fried learned of the expiring tests remains unknown. When asked by reporters, though, she described the source as someone “high up” serving at an executive agency.
DEM, which operates under the Governor’s Office, manages the state’s testing stockpile. The stockpile is available to hospitals, nursing homes and state-supported response hubs.
Before the tests expired, DEM requested an extension to those expiration dates from Abbott Laboratories and the federal government. That request, however, has gone unanswered, Guthrie said. The batch of rapid tests expired between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30.
Fried is one of three major Democratic candidates vying to lead the party atop the 2022 ticket. She has bolstered her profile during the pandemic as a frequent critic of DeSantis, appearing often before national audiences on outlets such as CNN and MSNBC.
During Florida’s summer delta wave, she routinely hosted COVID-19 press conferences, sometimes arguing she was filling a leadership void left by DeSantis.
She echoed that sentiment Thursday.
“I want to apologize to the people of our state,” Fried said. “You need a better leader, you need somebody who’s going to stand up, and stand up for you, and show up.”
Guthrie’s confirmation came during DeSantis’ news conference in West Palm Beach, in which the Governor highlighted the state’s acquisition of 1 million at-home rapid tests.
4 comments
Don’t Look Up
January 6, 2022 at 4:02 pm
Any leadership other than DeSantis!
Impeach Biden
January 6, 2022 at 4:11 pm
Really? You would vote for that lunatic? Thank God her tour as Ag Commissioner is about to expire. She has attempted, I’ll say again attempted to springboard her political career by using her position to do nothing but criticize probably the finest Governor in the United States. Walk through any Florida airport. Look at home values. Florida is the place to be due to the leadership of DeSantis. Fried stands no chance at all to defeat DeSantis. She probably won’t even be the Democratic nominee. Let me guess, you would vote for Gillum again if given the chance.
Don’t Look Up
January 6, 2022 at 4:15 pm
I hope that Liz Cheney runs for president in 2024! It will split the Republican ticket!
Republicans need a ‘time out’ from leadership responsibilities. Today’s Republicans need a lesson in patriotism and Democracy.
Jerry
January 6, 2022 at 4:15 pm
Nikki Fraud won’t even win the Dem primary.
The Democrats idea of a “better leader” is one who will mandate masks on your kids, force needles in your arm, lockdown your business, censor your speech, and demand blind allegiance to the state. No thank you! I will never vote for a Democrat for as long as I live!