January 6, 2022
Hear the exchange that spurred Wilton Simpson’s complaint to Miami Herald executives

Staff Reports January 6, 2022

Florida Politics was at the gaggle with Mary Ellen Klas and Randolph Bracy.

Senate President Wilton Simpson in November wrote a letter to executives at the Miami Herald raising concerns about Capitol Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas.

In the letter, Simpson said Klas crossed a line during a press gaggle with Sen. Randolph Bracy by suggesting questions Senators should ask during redistricting proceedings. Florida Politics was also at the gaggle, held after a Nov. 17 subcommittee meeting on redistricting, and recorded the exchange.

The recording is of higher quality than one shared by Simpson’s office, and words said can be heard more clearly. Klas’ words contain much of the substance described in Simpson’s letter, though the direct transcript shared differs in significant ways.

Listen to the audio below. The exchange quoted in Simpson’s letter begins at the 4:59 mark.

Staff Reports

One comment

  • Alex

    January 6, 2022 at 1:37 pm

    Poor Wilton.

    If he actually had a real complaint he’d be suing.

    Reply

