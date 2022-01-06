Wilton Simpson accuses Miami Herald reporter of pre-litigation collusion regarding redistricting

Senate President Wilton Simpson sent an angry letter to the Miami Herald accusing reporter Mary Ellen Klas of dangerous bias.

Specifically, Simpson said the veteran reporter had often penned pointed articles and asked leading questions about the once-a-decade redistricting process. While complaints of media bias are nothing new to politics, Simpson took the extraordinary step of sending a complaint to Miami Herald Executive Editor Monica Richardson.

A request for comment from Klas and Richardson is pending.

“Over my decade of service in the Florida Senate, I have had many interactions with reporters, including from the Miami Herald. I have never written an editor of a paper to raise a concern, even when I did not agree with coverage,” Simpson wrote. “However, I am compelled to bring to your attention troubling actions by Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief, Ms. Mary Ellen Klas.”

The Trilby Republican sent the message on Florida Senate letterhead. In it, Simpson actually praised Herald coverage of the redistricting process a decade ago, which ultimately saw courts strike down maps for violating Florida’s Fair Districts requirements on drawing political boundaries.

“By way of background, it has been well-reported that the Florida Senate did not sufficiently guard against political and partisan influences in the past redistricting cycle,” Simpson wrote. “When I became President of the Senate, one of my chief goals was to create a process that included strong policies and procedures to guard against inappropriate political influence of the process. Attached are several memos to our members cautioning them about speaking with outside influences that would seek to manipulate the process in a way that could violate the Florida Constitution.”

Indeed, every memo issued by Sen. Ray Rodrigues, chair of the Senate Reapportionment Committee, has closed with reminders of avoiding special interests’ influence when discussing redistricting, including a memo sent on Tuesday.

Also of note, the draft maps produced so far in the Senate have received general positive reviews from watchdog groups and even Democrats, who make up a minority in the Senate. The Princeton Gerrymandering Project, which has viewed House drafts more harshly, issued ‘B’ grades to Senate proposals in the public domain to date.

But Simpson said Klas’s reporting has not only been less favorable, but appears oriented toward preluding legal challenges like those that derailed maps approved by the Legislature in 2012.

“My concern, which will be outlined with specific examples below, is that it appears Mary Ellen Klas has crossed the line of reporting and informing to advocating for organizations that will bring litigation against the Legislature,” Simpson wrote. “As you will read below, she literally asked a State Senator to pose questions before the committee in order to build a record for litigation. Such collusion is not only inappropriate as a reporter, it puts Senators in a position to violate the policies and procedures I have set up in order to keep the process free from improper influence.”

Simpson quotes questions in a gaggle, and writes that Klas at one point said, “That debate should be flushed out and we should hear about it before the courts get this. If nobody asks these questions, they don’t get it on the record and if it’s not on the record, they aren’t held to it and we go to court,” according to Simpson’s letter.

The quotes appear to come from a gaggle in which Florida Politics also participated with Sen. Randolph Bracy, an Ocoee Democrat. Of note, Klas according to a Florida Politics recording of the gaggle said, “we should hear about it in public forums like this. But when there’s no, nobody asked those questions, they don’t get it on the record. And if it’s not on the record, they don’t have to be held to it when they go to court.”

Differences in transcription likely relate to quality of the audio recording.

The Senate President also took issue with a written series of questions including about how decisions were made on racial makeup of districts.

“More disturbing is that Ms. Klas’ subsequent article includes commentary on these issues by a so-called redistricting expert who she fails to identify as a professional expert witness who stands to profit in redistricting litigation against the state,” Simpson says. “Through this series of interactions between Ms. Klas, Senators, staff, and counsel, it has become clear that she is seeking to pre-litigate the 2022 redistricting cycle, pitting Senate counsel against expert witnesses frequently used by plaintiffs in litigation against the state, thereby creating a manipulated legislative record to be used in the courts.”

The fact redistricting has proven a litigious process across the country makes Klas’ questions of greater concern than mere unhappiness with the tone of reporting, Simpson suggests.

“I have great respect for the independent analysis and review of our work product made possible by the free press,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, Ms. Klas has crossed the line between reporting and interfering. To address the serious nature of this interference, staff directed the Senator to disregard the suggestions she made when contemplating future requests for information and analysis from professional staff.”