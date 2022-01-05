Last Call for 1.5.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody recognized National Human Trafficking Prevention Month on Wednesday, highlighting resources to help Floridians spot and report the crime.

“Human trafficking is an atrocious crime and if we are going to end this illicit practice in Florida, it will take all of us working together. In recognition of this important month, I am calling on Floridians to learn the signs of human trafficking and how to alert law enforcement to suspicious behavior,” she said.

Moody pointed to a recent study by Polaris that shows Florida has the third-highest volume of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The study shows that in 2020 there were more than 700 trafficking cases reported to the hotline from Florida.

Some of the key signs of human trafficking victim include seeming to be under the control of another individual; responding as if coached or letting another speak for them; acting fearful, anxious or paranoid; having branding scars, burns, tattoos or serious dental issues; and being malnourished, disoriented, confused or showing other signs of physical abuse.

Moody, who serves as Chair on the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, implored Floridians who suspect they’ve witnessed a potential trafficking victim to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s human trafficking number at 1(800) 342-0820 and the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.

More detailed information on how to spot and report human trafficking is available on YouCanStopHT.com.

“With omicron, the vaccines are not stopping the spread. That’s clear. If you look at who’s being infected, vaccinated, boosted, they’re all being infected. It didn’t stop it. It doesn’t provide sterilizing immunity, and I think that you just have to be honest with people about that.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming he has not lost faith in vaccines.

