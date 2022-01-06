Lenny Curry continues to recover after positive COVID-19 test

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is continuing his self-isolation in the wake of a positive test for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Curry, a Republican in his second term, announced earlier in the week he had mild symptoms. Curry tweeted Thursday suggesting his recovery is progressing still.

“I am truly grateful for the outreach and well wishes from so many of you while I am at home recovering. These continue to be unprecedented times, but we are blessed with a resilient community. Looking toward to getting back in the office and back to business,” Curry typed.

Curry was slated to be at a Gov. Ron DeSantis Jacksonville press conference highlighting COVID-19 treatment Tuesday, but he sent another administration official instead. A release from the city of Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon said that after “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms,” Curry took an at-home COVID-19 test that came back positive.

Curry is following guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urge five days of isolation after a positive test.

Curry previously suspected he had the virus back in 2020 and self-isolated as a precaution then too, after contact with someone who had tested positive.

The Mayor’s quarantine comes as the omicron wave has, as many feared, strained the city’s resources since the holiday season. More than 33% of tests are coming back positive, according to the CDC. Cases are up 365% week over week, while hospital admissions are up 360%. Tests are in short supply also, meaning there could be additional cases that are not accounted for.