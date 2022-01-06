January 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pinellas County Superintendent Mike Grego to retire
Pinellas county Schools Superintendent Mike Grego says they may not open in August if COVID-19 continues to spread unchecked. Image via Facebook.

Kelly HayesJanuary 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch makes history as first Black Mayor of St. Petersburg

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Janelle Irwin Taylor gets a new start with Ken Welch administration as Florida Politics bids her farewell

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch taps Stephanie Owens for Deputy Mayor, announces more key staff

mike Gergo
"This was not an easy decision for me. But as in all great relay races, it is time for me to pass the baton."

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Mike Grego will retire from his position on July 1, he announced Thursday morning. Grego’s retirement will conclude his 42-year career in public education — with the last decade spent serving Pinellas County.

In a video posted by Pinellas County Schools, Grego read a statement detailing his decision to step down and highlighting his accomplishments during his tenure.

“Over the last decade we have tackled the challenges of the district head on, bringing needed stability and a renewed focus on student achievement,” Grego said in a statement.

Grego highlighted the district’s improved graduation rate, which rose to 92% in 2021 from just under 70% when he was first elected in 2012.

For the district’s Black students, the graduation rate has risen nearly 30 percentage points, Grego said — from 56.4% to 86.3%. He added that the district has also eliminated the graduation gap for Hispanic students.

Grego also boasted the elimination of all F-rated schools in the district, accompanied by a boost in the number of A-, B- and C-rated schools. He also emphasized the district’s increase in early literacy programs and gifted studies.

“In partnership with the best Education Foundation in the country, we’ve focused great attention on college and career readiness and expanded career academies and certifications,” Grego said.

As for the infrastructure of the district, Grego highlighted the renovations of schools across the district, including the elimination of more than 500 portables.

He also mentioned the financial state of the district, which he described as “stable and secure.”

“We have a healthy fund balance, and I am so proud that we have been able to increase all employees’ pay, including benefits, by over 40%, greater than any other district in the state,” Grego said.

The School Board will now work to finalize a process to select a new Superintendent.

“This was not an easy decision for me. But as in all great relay races, it is time for me to pass the baton. While I will enjoy spending more time with my family, I will sincerely miss my Pinellas County Schools family,” Grego said.

“Thank you for your support and partnership. Pinellas is a wonderful community. I am humbled and honored to have served as your Superintendent for the past 10 years and wish you much success and happiness.”

Post Views: 190

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMatt Gaetz stokes 'blood libel' FBI conspiracy, wants Marjorie Taylor Greene leading Jan. 6 committee

nextDemocrats want to verify Florida's Holocaust and slavery history lessons are up to par

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories