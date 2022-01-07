Gov. DeSantis sees corporate media attacks as ‘positive feedback’

The love/hate relationship between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the “corporate media” he derides was illustrated again Friday in an interview with Mark Levin.

In a segment on the friendly “Life, Liberty, & Levin,” the Governor enthused about how attacks from the media actually validate his approach.

“Now, look, when you’re over the target, they’re gonna come at ya. But what I view it as, I view it as positive feedback. If the corporate press nationally isn’t attacking me, then I’m probably not doing my job. So the fact that they are attacking me is a good indication that I’m tackling the big issues,” DeSantis told Levin, no stranger himself to ideological back and forth.

The Governor mentioned issues like his fights against “critical race theory” and illegal immigration as examples of policies “a vast majority of Floridians and Americans” want, to the chagrin of “the ruling class and the regime.”

“When you stand up in this day and age that you’re in, when you’re speaking the truth, those folks do not want that to get out, and so they’re going to throw arrows at you,” DeSantis added. “I think that what we’ve been able to show is if you stand your ground, if you lead, if you don’t back down, just stand for the right things, there’s a groundswell of folks that will have your back, and that ultimately is what it’s all about.”

DeSantis has become a national figure, especially since the election of President Joe Biden, with whom he relishes contrast. He frequently polls as the candidate Republicans would prefer as their 2024 presidential nominee in the event that former President Donald Trump does not run for office again.

The clip from “Life, Liberty, and Levin” appears to be a teaser for a larger interview to run on the Fox News Channel this weekend.