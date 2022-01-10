Anna Paulina Luna raises $500K in Q4, surpasses $1M total

Congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna raised over $500,000 in Q4 of 2021, her campaign announced Monday. That brings her total fundraising to just over $1 million since launching her campaign for Florida’s 13th Congressional District in May.

Contributors to Luna’s campaign include CD 13 constituents and voters across the county. So far, CD 13 constituents have donated over $300,000 to her campaign, and Floridians, in general, account for over $750,000 worth of contributions total, according to Luna’s campaign.

“I am thrilled by and grateful for the overwhelming support my campaign has received,” Luna said in a statement. “We have worked hard to build a broad and diverse coalition of supporters that will power us to success in November, and it is exciting to see our efforts paying off so early in the race. Nancy Pelosi will try to repurchase this district with special interest dollars in 2022, but fortunately, tens of thousands of everyday Americans are willing to stand with me and fight back. I refuse to let them down.”

Luna’s campaign provided the latest fundraising update. More information will be available when Q4 finance reports are released at the end of January.

Luna, an Air Force veteran, is running to replace U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, leaving office to run for Governor. She currently faces two other candidates vying for the GOP nomination, including former Lisa Murkowski adviser Amanda Makki, who also ran for the seat last year, and Audrey Henson, a nonprofit founder.

Luna is a front-runner in the Congressional race, collecting big-name endorsements from former President Donald Trump and the House Freedom Fund.

CD 13 is considered one of the top congressional contests to watch as Republicans seek to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House. With Crist leaving office to run for Governor, it puts the GOP in a prime position to take back a seat that, until Crist’s election in 2016, had spent decades under Republican control.