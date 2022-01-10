John Kuczwanski killed in Tallahassee road rage incident

John Kuczwanski, the Legislative Affairs Director for the State Board of Administration, was killed in a road rage incident in Tallahassee last week, according to multiples source familiar with the incident.

Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, an altercation between drivers led to a vehicle collision followed by shots being fired around the intersection of Thomasville Road and Bannerman Road. One driver, who sources have identified as Kuczwanski, 52, was fatally wounded. Another driver was taken into custody.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information about the incident to the public since its original statement first announcing the shooting.

According to a source familiar with what transpired, Kuczwanski drove into a parking lot and rammed another car multiple times, pushing the car through the lot. The driver of the vehicle then shot him. The incident took place less than two miles away from Kuczwanski’s home.

Kuczwanski pled no contest to assault and disorderly conduct charges in 2014 related to a separate road rage incident at the same intersection.

According to the probable cause affidavit for that case, deputies were dispatched after a driver called to report that another driver had “pointed a small, black in color handgun with a mounted laser at him while stopped next to him at the intersection of Thomasville Road and Bannerman Road.”

Law enforcement found Kuczwanski still inside the vehicle matching the description from the caller when they responded. A deputy verified that Kuczwanski had a weapon matching the caller’s description, and arrested him on the scene. He was later sentenced to probation, which was completed in 2018.

He leaves behind his wife, Rebekah, and two children.

Under a Twitter thread from Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch announcing her husband’s death, Mrs. Kuczwanski wrote that her husband was a victim and confirmed he lost his life. She claimed that he was trapped and assassinated and was trying to escape the person shooting at him.

“He was on his way home early to pick us up for a farewell dinner for our daughter. He called to say he was on his way to beat traffic. He was excited for dinner and to see us. He told us he loved us then never came home,” she wrote.

She added that his family deserves time to heal and privacy.

“Our whole lives are shattered. The children and I, his friends and family, so many who adored this wonderful, kind, loving man who would do anything for anyone. We are all devastated. The whole world lost a great man!” she wrote.

Kuczwanski graduated from Florida State University in 1992 with a degree in political science. His career in Tallahassee included working as former Sen. Debby Sanderson’s chief of staff, communications director of the Department of Management Services, and more than 11 years with the State Board of Administration.

The final tweet on his Twitter account, an announcement that he had entered an online raffle for a firearm worth $5,000, was posted on Dec. 9, 2021.