January 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Linda Stewart’s bill closing sexual battery loophole passes first Senate committee
Linda Stewart praises the first round of redistricting maps.

Tristan WoodJanuary 10, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate committee OKs bill to support cross-county burglary penalties

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to save seagrass and manatees gets first blue-green light

HeadlinesInfluence

Action!: Joe Gruters’ film rebate proposal clears first Senate committee

FLAPOL111621CH061
“If someone gets drunk, are they free to be shot, stabbed or robbed? Why should perpetrators of sexual assault or rape get a free pass?”

The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously backed a bill Monday aimed at closing a loophole in Florida statute surrounding sexual battery while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The current sexual battery law applies only if the offender gets the victim intoxicated without the victim’s consent or knows that someone incapacitated the victim with alcohol or other drugs. Therefore, it may not be considered rape under current Florida law if the victim decides to drink or do drugs.

SB 868, sponsored by Orlando Sen. Linda Stewart, would change that statute to include people who are drunk or high, regardless of how they got to that state.

“This is common sense — sexual assault that occurs when a victim is mentally incapacitated should be treated the same as any other case when the victim is unable to consent,” Stewart said. “Offenders who take advantage of someone’s incapacitation — whether they caused it or not — should be held accountable.”

More than one in six women reports being sexually assaulted while incapacitated from alcohol and other drugs in their first year of college, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

Before the committee voted, survivor of alcohol-facilitated sexual assault  Katrina Duesterhaus spoke to the senators. She is a member of RAINN’s Speakers Bureau and three Florida counties’ sexual assault response teams.

She graphically recounted to the committee how she was sexually assaulted by five men when she was a child. It was the first time she had tried hard alcohol, and she got intoxicated quickly. She said her memory of the actual assault was spotty, but she remembered clearly when one of them, Taylor, choked her and plugged her nose to get her to cooperate.

“Under Florida law, what happened to me that horrible night doesn’t count as rape,” Duesterhaus said. “Under Florida law, Taylor and his buddies get a free pass to rape people incapacitated by alcohol if they chose to drink or use drugs.”

She said whether someone chose to drink or do drugs should not be a factor in sexual assault legislation.

“If someone gets drunk, are they free to be shot, stabbed or robbed? Why should perpetrators of sexual assault or rape get a free pass?” she said.

The legislation does not change the fact that the prosecutors are required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the victim did not intelligently, knowingly and voluntarily consent to the sexual activity.

After public comment, no member of the committee elected to debate it. Steward offered a brief statement in closing.

“The offenders that take advantage of someone’s incapacitation, whether they caused it or not, should be held accountable. That is what this bill does.” Steward said.

The bill’s next stop is in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee. It’s identical companion bill, HB 525 by Rep. Emily Slosberg-King, has yet to be discussed by its first committee stop.

Post Views: 113

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMatt Gaetz asks for Ron DeSantis' help in fight against music festival vaccine rule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories