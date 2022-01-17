Gregg Weiss raises $12K to keep his Palm Beach County Commission seat

Gregg Weiss doesn’t have any opposition in his bid for a second term representing District 2 on the Palm Beach County Commission, but he did raise $12,000 more during December to bolster his six-figure re-election fund.

More than half of Weiss’ December donations came from people or companies that either own square footage, manage it, develop it or are involved in engineering it.

The California native last month received $1,000 checks from David Wantman, a West Palm Beach engineering consultant; The Colony Reserve, a Lake Worth townhouse complex; North American Development Group Florida Office in West Palm Beach; Carlos Zaffrini, a lawyer from Austin, Texas; MAG Real Estate & Development of Delray Beach; and Match Point Inc., a Delray Beach company providing tennis instructions.

The Police Benevolent Association Political Committee of Palm Beach County, based in West Palm Beach, gave Weiss $2,000.

With negligible spending this campaign cycle, Weiss has $153,543 cash on hand.

Weiss’ district underwent the most transformation of any seat on the Commission in the redistricting process that concluded last month. Now, the district is roughly bordered by Northlake Boulevard to the north and wraps around the northern, eastern and southern sides of District 3, along Southern Boulevard. It goes as far south as Boynton Beach Boulevard. The district lost Royal Palm Beach but gained Atlantis.

Weiss came to the area when he retired early from sales, marketing and strategy for several Fortune 500 companies. He set out to sail around the world with his wife, Rebecca. They dropped anchor in West Palm Beach in 2004 and made the area their new home.

Weiss’ Commission service is his first elected position. On his county biography, he lists water quality issues as a chief concern.

Before joining the Palm Beach County Commission, Weiss served as vice chair on the West Palm Beach Planning Board. He is now vice chair of the Governing Board of the Palm Beach County Solid Waste Authority.

Candidates and political committees faced a Jan. 10 deadline to report all financial activity through Dec. 31.