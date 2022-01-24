January 24, 2022
Debbie Wasserman Schultz hires Raul Martinez Jr. in district, Adam Jardine in D.C.

Jacob Ogles January 24, 2022

US-POLITICS-DNC-WASSERMAN SCHULTZ
Martinez takes over for Vivian Piereschi as district director.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has hired a new district director with significant experience in South Florida.

Raul Martinez Jr. is coming on as district director for the Weston Democrat, filling a role he has held in other South Florida offices in the past.

Wasserman Schultz also announced a Washington hire. Adam Jardine joined the Representative’s team as a senior legislative assistant and appropriations associate.

Martinez takes over for Vivian Piereschi, who is pursuing an opportunity in the private sector. The new district director is no stranger to the Sunshine State and boasts 20 years of public service, much of it with leaders in the South Florida region.

He most recently worked for Miami-Dade County Commissioner Danielle Higgins Cohen.

Before the local government position, he worked as former U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala’s deputy chief of staff. He also served as the Miami Democrat’s political director on her winning 2018 campaign. And Martinez worked as district director and chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Joe Garcia, also a Miami Democrat.

Martinez also served as Florida Coalitions Director for Hillary for America in 2016. He worked as Hispanic Vote Director for Florida on former President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012, the last year a Democratic presidential candidate won Florida’s electoral votes.

Jardine comes to Wasserman Schultz from the office of U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, a Georgia Democrat. Both Bishop and Wasserman Schultz sit on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. Jardine also worked previously for U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, a Pennsylvania Democrat.

Wasserman Schultz said both hires fill important roles on her team.

“These two key positions are so critical to our legislative and constituent service responsibilities, and I’m extremely pleased to add two high-caliber professionals in these roles,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“My first job is to effectively serve constituents. Whether that’s solving their problems with Medicare, veterans issues and immigration obstacles, or providing support and resources to our local cities, community groups and stakeholders, Raul Martinez Jr. has the skill and experience to deftly navigate those challenges.

“Very often, those needs are met most effectively from my role on the exclusive Appropriations Committee, where Adam Jardine’s experience will be key in helping me bring home vital resources. Whether it’s successfully securing $1.1 billion in Everglades funding in South Florida, or ensuring that the nation’s veterans’ health needs are met, the work in this portfolio is critical to my constituents and the entire nation.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

