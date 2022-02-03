February 2, 2022
Two Supreme Court justices recuse themselves from issuing opinion on CD 5
A line forms outside the Florida Supreme Court for the investiture of the Honorable Alan Lawson as the 86th Justice of The Supreme Court of Florida in Tallahassee, Florida

Jacob Ogles

Alan Lawson becomes the 86th Florida Supreme Court Justice
The court asked for all interested parties to file briefs by Feb. 7.

Two Florida Supreme Court justices are recusing themselves from issuing an opinion regarding Florida’s congressional redistricting map.

According to a scheduling order issued Wednesday night, Chief Justice Charles Canady and Justice Alan Lawson will recuse themselves from an advisory opinion on the legality of a North Florida congressional district.

The order concerns a request from Gov. Ron DeSantis for the Florida Supreme Court to weigh in early on the constitutionality of Florida’s 5th Congressional District. A jurisdiction analogous to the Tallahassee-to-Jacksonville district appears on all draft legislative proposals but not on draft cartography submitted by the Governor’s office last month.

The Supreme Court requested all parties interested in the issue to submit briefs on or before noon Feb. 7.

Five justices issued the order, but the more prominent names had no role in the order.

The absence of Canady, a former Republican U.S. Representative himself, could be particularly impactful. Then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist appointed Canady in 2008. CD 5 in its current configuration went into effect when the Florida Supreme Court in 2015 threw out a map produced by the Florida Legislature. But Canady wrote the dissent on that ruling.

The decision paved the way for now-U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, to defeat incumbent Corrine Brown, a Jacksonville Democrat, in a primary in 2016. Rep. Lawson holds no relationship to Justice Lawson, appointed by Republican Gov. Rick Scott in 2016.

The order offered no reason why Lawson or Canady recused themselves from this case or whether they intend to stay out of other redistricting matters expected to come before the court soon.

But there has been speculation Canady may have to recuse himself. His wife, Lakeland Republican Jennifer Canady, has filed for a Florida House of Representatives seat. If that’s the reason Justice Canady recused from the advisory opinion on the congressional map, it could signal he won’t participate in any opinions on redistricting.

Rep. Lawson has signaled he will fight any effort in court to dismantle CD 5.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

  • Tom

    February 2, 2022 at 9:58 pm

    Interesting.

