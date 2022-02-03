February 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project warns Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis, Mitch McConnell are out to get you

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 3, 20223min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Jeff Brandes says Governor, Jimmy Patronis, House Republicans are ‘sleeping’ through property insurance crisis

2022Headlines

Jordan Leonard campaign reports new monthly fundraising high for House bid

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

The Seminole Tribe as a political force remains unconquered

LP Trump DeSantis dog
The ad runs in the Tallahassee, Palm Beach markets through Friday.

The Lincoln Project continues to taunt former President Donald Trump, offering another targeted assessment that Republicans are out to get him.

Their new ad, Respect, has a limited airing. It can be seen in the Tallahassee and Palm Beach media markets February 3-4 on the Fox News Channel, aiming for the eyes of Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump.

Despite the limited buy, the message is significant, according to Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson.

“Donald Trump is losing control. The truth is, Donald Trump is being played by members of his own party. Whether it is Mitch McConnell cashing in on the MAGA brand, or Ron DeSantis basking in the glow of Fox News stardom, the former President appears too weak to reclaim control.”

The 60-second spot features a woman narrator taunting Trump, alleging a conspiracy between DeSantis and Senate Minority Leader McConnell. The ad notes DeSantis went on the Ruthless Podcast, hosted by former McConnell chief lieutenant Josh Holmes, to say he should have been “much louder” in resisting Trump-era COVID-19 precautions.

The ad goes on to claim DeSantis is a “usurper … betraying you … coming for you,” and closes with a clip of DeSantis saying “I’m standing in your way.” Ironically — or not — those comments were from a DeSantis rant against Joe Biden months back.

This is the second two-market ad buy for the Lincoln Project in recent weeks. They ran a spot in Tallahassee and Palm Beach in January, teasing a “divorce” between DeSantis and Trump.

The Lincoln Project ad comes as Trump continues to play in Senate races, including against incumbent Republicans backed by McConnell and Senate leadership. It also comes in the wake of polling showing that in a head-to-head presidential Primary in Florida, DeSantis would be competitive with Trump.

See the ad below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse panel approves $500 million broadband bill

nextImmigration enforcement bill clears first House committee

One comment

  • PeterH

    February 3, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    Actually Republican Liz Cheney is “out to get” the Trump Crime Family …… the real conservatives in the Never Trump organizations are simply adjunct supporters of the January 6th Committee.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Poll shows Charlie Crist leading Democratic gubernatorial Primary
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more