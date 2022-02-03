Lincoln Project warns Donald Trump: Ron DeSantis, Mitch McConnell are out to get you

The Lincoln Project continues to taunt former President Donald Trump, offering another targeted assessment that Republicans are out to get him.

Their new ad, Respect, has a limited airing. It can be seen in the Tallahassee and Palm Beach media markets February 3-4 on the Fox News Channel, aiming for the eyes of Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Trump.

Despite the limited buy, the message is significant, according to Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson.

“Donald Trump is losing control. The truth is, Donald Trump is being played by members of his own party. Whether it is Mitch McConnell cashing in on the MAGA brand, or Ron DeSantis basking in the glow of Fox News stardom, the former President appears too weak to reclaim control.”

The 60-second spot features a woman narrator taunting Trump, alleging a conspiracy between DeSantis and Senate Minority Leader McConnell. The ad notes DeSantis went on the Ruthless Podcast, hosted by former McConnell chief lieutenant Josh Holmes, to say he should have been “much louder” in resisting Trump-era COVID-19 precautions.

The ad goes on to claim DeSantis is a “usurper … betraying you … coming for you,” and closes with a clip of DeSantis saying “I’m standing in your way.” Ironically — or not — those comments were from a DeSantis rant against Joe Biden months back.

This is the second two-market ad buy for the Lincoln Project in recent weeks. They ran a spot in Tallahassee and Palm Beach in January, teasing a “divorce” between DeSantis and Trump.

The Lincoln Project ad comes as Trump continues to play in Senate races, including against incumbent Republicans backed by McConnell and Senate leadership. It also comes in the wake of polling showing that in a head-to-head presidential Primary in Florida, DeSantis would be competitive with Trump.

See the ad below.