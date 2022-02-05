February 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gulfport home to be sold in novel crypto transaction

Associated PressFebruary 5, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Net metering bill gets first House panel OK, despite fierce solar opposition

HeadlinesTech

Bill to greenlight digital license plates gets first OK

HeadlinesTech

Airbnb says AI program thwarts thousands of party houses in Florida

finger pressing computer key with bitcoin, dollar symbol and exchange word. crypto mining concept
A California-based real estate tech company will mint the property rights into a digital token and host an online auction, with bids starting at $650,000.

A home along Florida’s Gulf Coast will be auctioned off in the upcoming week as a “non-fungible token” in what is believed to be among the first such transactions in the U.S.

Non-fungible tokens — or NFTs — use a version of the encryption technology employed to secure cryptocurrencies to create one-of-a-kind digital objects. The technology provides digital creations a kind of certificate of authenticity, allowing ownership of something that could otherwise be replicated endlessly.

In the case of the four-bedroom home in Gulfport, Florida, a California-based real estate technology company, Propy, will mint the property rights into a digital token and host an online auction, with bids starting at $650,000.

Minting property rights into an NFT would allow owners to sell a home as quickly as a Venmo transaction, Leslie Alessandra, the home’s current owner, told the Tampa Bay Times.

Christopher Vasilakis, a local real estate and virtual-reality expert, described such a transaction as “essentially just selling a company and a company owns that house.”

There could also be challenges given the volatility of cryptocurrency, and it’s not yet clear if the value of a house tied to an NFT would be affected by the crypto market, Vasilakis said.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist announces support for COMPETES Act to fight inflation, help Florida marine life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Poll shows Charlie Crist leading Democratic gubernatorial Primary
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more