Delegation for 2.8.22: Torched — basic rights — monoclonal antibodies — communism

Torching the IOC

There’s always some level of political conversation surrounding the Olympic Games.

But rarely has there been so much interest in the host country as with China this year. With much of Florida’s congressional delegation long focused on human rights violations by the Asian superpower, the first few days of international competition also marked a rush to the microphones for many Florida pols.

Few earned the attention of Rep. Mike Waltz, who paid for airtime for a 30-second ad on NBC blasting the “Genocide Games.” But the network, which holds exclusive broadcast rights on The Games in the U.S., declined to run the spot, the New York Post reports. Waltz’s Congressional campaign covered the $40,000 ad buy, which would have funded airing in the Washington market.

“This is the equivalent of holding the Olympics in Germany in the 1940s or Rwanda during their atrocities,” the St. Augustine Beach Republican told the Post. “It is beyond the pale that the [International Olympic Committee] didn’t move The Games.”

His ad featured recently naturalized Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom. Also notable, the video spot went beyond criticizing China or the International Olympic Committee for keeping The Games there and also attacked corporate sponsors like Visa, Coca-Cola, Nike, Intel and Procter & Gamble for continuing support.

Sen. Marco Rubio also released a statement slamming the IOC for proceeding with an Olympics in Beijing when the communist nation was under fire for its treatment of the Uyghurs.

“The 2022 Winter Olympics will be remembered for the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party as opposed to the accomplishments of the athletes,” Rubio said. “By hosting The Games in the shadows of concentration camps, the International Olympic Committee and its corporate sponsors prioritized financial profit over human rights. In doing so, the IOC shredded its own Code of Ethics and lost all moral credibility. While we pray for the health, safety, and success of all American athletes, we cannot forget that hiding behind the pageantry and fanfare is an evil, genocidal regime.”

Sen. Rick Scott, meanwhile, filed legislation to strip the IOC of tax-exempt status for work done in the U.S. The Irresponsible Olympic Collaboration Act would not affect the Paralympics Committee. The Senator said the committee doesn’t deserve a tax break as it generates an $880 billion boon to China for this year’s games alone.

“The IOC must answer for its complete failure to address or even acknowledge the horrific human rights abuses and genocide occurring at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” Scott said. “In helping Communist China whitewash its crimes and abuses, the IOC has lost all credibility and forfeited its ability to operate as a tax-exempt entity. In the United States, we unapologetically stand for human rights and democracy, and Congress must make clear that our taxpayers will never be asked to subsidize the operations of an organization that so shamelessly profits from business with such an evil regime.”

Waltz co-sponsored a House companion bill.

“The American taxpayer can no longer subsidize the IOC while it siphons off hundreds of millions of dollars directly to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to help build Beijing’s infrastructure and flies in the face of 501(c)(4) law. The IOC is complicit in promoting the regime’s agenda to distract the world from their atrocities with the Olympic Fanfare. Adding insult to injury to the victims of the Uyghur genocide, the IOC is clothing their officials for The Games with uniforms sourced from forced-labor concentration camps in Xinjiang, flaunting their indifference to the cries of the oppressed. The corporate partners for the 2022 Genocide Olympics should be ashamed to be associated with the IOC and the CCP’s propaganda ploy.”

Serving up Peng

The conspicuous and changing details about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai gripped the attention of Scott. Following the latest news of the International Olympic Committee meeting with the athlete, where she called a prior accusation of a Chinese government official sexually assaulting her an “enormous misunderstanding,” Florida’s junior Senator voiced fresh outrage.

After first leveling the accusations, Peng disappeared entirely from public view and has given only a couple of controlled interviews with IOC officials that the Chinese government arranged.

“The recent disappearance of Peng Shuai has shocked the world and exposed the disturbing lack of basic rights and human decency experienced by the Chinese people at the hand of General Secretary Xi [Jinping]’s ruthless communist regime,” the Naples Republican said. “No one, especially the IOC, should ignore what happened to Peng Shuai or attempt to move past this horrifying incident simply to avoid confrontation with Communist China.”

He introduced a resolution with Virginia Democratic Sen. Mark Warner calling for China to guarantee Peng’s safety and freedom and rebuking the IOC for not proactively challenging the Chinese Communist Party’s claims about Peng’s status.

“This bipartisan resolution, which has already unanimously passed the House, makes clear that the United States will not tolerate these kinds of gross abuses and continues to stand for freedom for all people,” Scott said. “I’m thankful for all of my colleagues’ support on this resolution, and I look forward to its quick passage in the Senate.”

The House version (HR 837) was carried by Waltz and passed unanimously in December.

Recognizing Taiwan

Just as the Olympic Games controversially arrived in China, Rubio suggests now is a good moment to upgrade Taiwan’s status as a power recognized by the U.S. On Friday, he and New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez introduced the Taiwan Representative Office Act (S 3573).

Most simply, the bill would rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington as the Taiwan Representative Office. More significantly, that would signal de facto diplomatic relations with a nation under the control of China but increasingly feeling pressure from the nation regarding its independent rule.

“Taiwan is an indispensable partner of the United States and an exemplary beacon of democracy in the Indo-Pacific region,” Rubio said. “I can think of no better way to recognize Taiwan’s contributions to global stability than by renaming their office in Washington, D.C., the seat of American democracy, to better reflect its actual purpose. The U.S. must make clear that, despite all efforts by the Chinese Communist Party to intimidate and coerce Taiwan, hostile powers have no right to claim sovereignty over democratic countries.”

TECRO for years has represented Taiwanese interests to the U.S. in the absence of a formal embassy. Some nations, such as Lithuania, already allowed Taiwan to run similar offices as embassies instead of directing diplomatic efforts through the Chinese government. Rubio’s office said taking a similar step would recognize Taiwan’s independence and show support to smaller nations helping in the face of economic pressure from China.

Baker Clinic

The new Veterans Affairs Clinic in Clay County will now bear the name of a local hero. The Senate last week unanimously passed a bill (S 2159) to rename the facility the Andrew K. Baker Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.

“I’m thrilled to see the passage of the bill to rename the Middleburg VA clinic after local hero Andrew K. Baker,” said Rep. Kat Cammack. “Our community in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District knows how important it is to honor Chief Baker and remember his legacy, and I look forward to getting this bill across the finish line in the House.”

Sens. Rubio and Scott sponsored the Senate legislation. The building namesake, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrew Kenneth Baker, died in 1997 after 17 years of service during a training exercise landing a helicopter on a Navy frigate.

“I thank my Senate colleagues for passing my bill to honor U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrew Kenneth Baker’s legacy of bravery and service to our country,” Rubio said. “The new VA clinic in Clay County will be instrumental in providing quality care to our veterans who have dedicated their lives to serve, like Chief Petty Officer Baker. I am hopeful that the House will pass this bill as soon as possible so that it can become law.”

The Florida Senators have worked to get the name change for two Congresses now. “With this legislation, we honor the legacy of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Andrew Kenneth Baker, who served as a search and rescue swimmer, helping train hundreds of service members before his passing in a tragic training accident,” Scott said. “I am proud to have the Senate pass this designation which will pay tribute to his incredible service.”

Cammack, a Gainesville Republican whose district includes the clinic, sponsored the House bill (HR 1960), co-sponsored by every member of the Florida House delegation.

Send MABs

Cammack independently has sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock asking the unavailability of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 be restored.

“Because of the FDA’s sudden decision, Florida’s state-supported MAB treatment sites now lack access to potentially lifesaving treatments and are closed until further notice,” she wrote. “As you know, mAb therapies have been shown to reduce the amount of the SARS-COV-2 virus that resides within a patient’s system and can reduce the severity of symptoms. Furthermore, studies have shown that a treatment course of mAbs can help reduce COVID-19 hospitalization rates by as much as 70%.”

Of note, the FDA pulled authorization because while MAB treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly proved effective with past variants of the coronavirus, they did not relieve symptoms of the omicron variant, and both pharmaceutical companies supported ending the authorization. Other brands of MAB remain authorized.

But Cammack said plenty of health professionals still want access to the medication for patients.

“The FDA has pointed to Paxlovid and Molnupiravira — prescription-only treatments — as better alternatives for COVID-19 patients and has assured us that 71,000 doses are available. In my district in North Florida, for example, Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are currently not reported to be available at any local pharmacy,” she added. “This Administration’s choice to prohibit the use of certain mAbs has clearly left a severe gap in options for Floridians, particularly high-risk patients seeking potentially lifesaving treatment.”

Ivanka summoning

Winter Park Democrat Stephanie Murphy, a House Jan. 6 Committee member, wants a particular South Florida resident who recently left the White House to testify. No, not that one (yet), but close. She wants Ivanka Trump, senior adviser (and daughter) to former President Donald Trump, to state what she knew was happening ahead of the failed insurrection.

“Ivanka Trump has details about what occurred in the lead-up to and on Jan. 6 and about the former president’s state of mind as events unfolded,” Murphy told The Associated Press.

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when Trump supporters disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Ivanka Trump reportedly told Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg “Mike Pence is a good man” as her father reacted angrily to the news his Vice President would not try to overturn the election. But she also appeared at a “Stop The Steal” rally on Jan. 6 with her father.

Pence also made some Jan. 6-related news from Florida this week, telling the Federalist Society at a Lake Buena Vista meeting, “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.”

It remains unclear if the committee ever plans to subpoena President Trump, but it looks like any reluctance to seek sworn testimony from a former President does not apply to his children, at least if they worked directly for him in the Oval Office.

Stopping HIV

On Monday, St. Petersburg Democrat Charlie Crist recognized National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.

“National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is an opportunity to talk about health disparities and what we can do to prevent the spread,” Crist said.

He encouraged individuals potentially impacted to guard themselves against infection and take the step of being tested.

“Practicing safe sex, knowing your status through regular testing, taking preventive medications, and getting treatment if you test positive,” Crist said. “We’ve made tremendous progress understanding HIV and improving treatment and access, but until we eliminate the disproportionate impact of HIV/AIDS on Black communities, we have more work to do. It’s on all of us.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report Black people accounted for 40% of those in the U.S. with HIV, despite representing just 13% of the overall population.

Havana bound

Miami area Republicans Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and Maria Elvira Salazar, sent a letter to Biden urging the administration to reinstate consular services in Cuba. But the trio of representatives cautioned such a move must come with conditions.

Chief among those, they said the administration should help friends of democracy over tools of communism.

“Consistent with U.S. policy in furthering human rights and promoting democracy, we urge you to prioritize consular access for Cuba’s brave human rights and pro-democracy activists, as well as those with urgent humanitarian or medical need. It was particularly insulting to many in our districts when regime operatives, and their favorites, such as the professional baseball players, were able to access on-island consular services while the vast majority of more deserving Cubans were forced to travel to a third country at considerable expense,” the letter reads.

“In fact, those least able to pay for travel and lodging abroad were required to do so. This is neither ‘equitable’ nor consistent with our country’s values. Accordingly, it is essential that the U.S. prioritize, for these seeking the special privilege of U.S. entry, those Cuban nationals who dare to demand freedom and human rights, and those with urgent, humanitarian or medical need.”

The letter also calls for the Cuban Family Reunification Parole to be reinstated as soon as possible. And the letter also wants precautions taken for the safety of consulate staff. Much of the consular programming was shut down amid fears of sabotage and reports of Havana Syndrome. The House members say while efforts must come back online, proper security measures should be taken.

“Additionally, we are concerned that Cuban nationals are stationed at the post in Washington, D.C. and suggest that you limit their number and monitor their activities closely. Cuban diplomat-spies have been expelled from the United States for espionage activities numerous times,” the representatives wrote. “For example, three Cuban diplomats were expelled in 1998 for espionage, another in 2000, 14 in 2003, and three in 2005. Fifteen diplomats were expelled following the AHIs in 2017. In fact, as recently as 2019, two Cuban diplomats posted in New York were expelled for conducting ‘influence operations.’

“Accordingly, as you work to protect the security of Americans stationed in Havana, we also request that you protect key national security interests by ensuring that the Cuban nationals stationed at the missions in Washington, D.C. and New York are watched closely and that their numbers are kept to a minimum.”

Combating communism

Giménez wants to ensure the U.S. prioritizes combating communism around the globe. The Miami Republican last week filed the Combating Communism Act, which would direct the State Department to create a special envoy position to realign foreign policy to counter “counter communist and authoritarian governments around the world.” Frequent collaborators Diaz-Balart and Salazar, with New York Republican Nicole Malliotakis, are introducing sponsors for the bill.

“It is time for the United States to reaffirm its commitment to combating communism and authoritarianism around the world. As the leader of the free world, we must continue to stand up for the universal values of freedom, liberty, democracy and peace,” Gimenez said. “By retooling our foreign policy, we are sending a strong signal to the world that there is no room for oppressive governments who violate basic human rights, who stifle the free expression of its people, who undermine democratic elections and institutions, and who unravel its people’s economic rights. Communism kills. Authoritarianism kills. Freedom and liberty must prevail.”

Legislative lift

Panama City Republican Neal Dunn announced promotions within his legislative staff. Matt Blackwell, Dunn’s former legislative director, was promoted to Deputy Chief of Staff while Sarah Gilbert, a former legislative assistant, took over as legislative director.

“Matt and Sarah are two of the most knowledgeable staffers I’ve had the privilege of working with on Capitol Hill,” Dunn said. “Both have played critical roles in helping my office navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as several issues that heavily impact Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. I’m grateful for their commitment to my priorities and my district. I firmly believe these changes better position my team to focus on priorities as we prep for Republicans to take back the House.”

Blackwell has served nine years on the hill, including four for South Carolina Republican Joe Wilson before his time on Dunn’s staff. His time on Dunn’s team includes serving constituents in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, which directly hit the Big Bend area in 2018. Gilbert has worked for six years in Congress, and before joining Dunn’s office, he worked six years in North Carolina Republican George Holding’s office. She has worked particularly closely on health care issues.

“I’m very proud of Matt and Sarah for this accomplishment,” said Dunn’s chief of staff Michael Lowry. “Both have shown a tremendous amount of growth since joining our office, and I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in their new roles.”

On this day

Feb. 8, 1912 — “Jacksonville’s role in first cross-country flight” via The Florida Times-Union — A battered Wright Brothers airplane appeared in the northeastern sky, circled over old Moncrief Park Racetrack, then landed on the racetrack infield. Robert Grant Fowler had just completed the first-ever west to east transcontinental flight — nearly 3,000 miles and five months from his Los Angeles start. On the final leg, Fowler traveled 165 miles and flew three exhibitions before his Jacksonville finish. He began in Quitman, Georgia., and flew to Greenville and Madison in Florida, where he rounded the towns three times, then made his way to Live Oak, where he did another exhibition.

Feb. 8, 1944 — “First Black reporter covers White House” via People’s World — Harry S. McAlpin made history when he became the first African American journalist admitted to a White House news conference. The breakthrough came just days after 13 African American publishers met with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and presented him with 21 goals for a postwar America, including the abolition of the color bar in industry, equal opportunity for employment, and full government protection of all civil rights and liberties. Black newspapers had long championed freedom and equality, fighting racial oppression, segregation, lynching, and slavery throughout the nation’s history.

Happy birthday

Best wishes to Rep. Gus Bilirakis, who turns 59 today, Feb. 8.

Delegation is published by Peter Schorsch and compiled by Jacob Ogles.