February 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

FSU testing confirms high radon levels, mold in Sandels building

Tristan WoodFebruary 8, 20224min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Maria Elvira Salazar proposes pathway to citizenship for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally

2022Headlines

Boca Raton City Council Member files for Emily Slosberg-King’s HD 91 seat

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to require Florida colleges, universities to change accreditors clears Senate Education Committee

Sandels
A report from FSU faculty members tied mold and radon levels in the building to eight cancer cases in faculty who worked on the same floor.

Preliminary testing done by a team contracted by Florida State University confirmed the university’s Sandels building contains mold and has floors with higher than recommended radon levels.

The testing comes after a report compiled by faculty and obtained by Florida Politics which tied radon levels and mold to eight cancer cases within 10 years for individuals on the building’s fourth floor. The university has closed the Sandels building until further notice.

Testing conducted by Radon Professional Services from Jan. 26-28 found radon levels ranging from 2.5 to 7 PicoCuries (pCi) per liter in the building’s basement and second floor. The EPA recommends taking mitigation actions for radon levels above 4 pCi/L in residential settings.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer, causing about 21,000 lung cancer deaths every year. It is the leading cause of lung cancer for people who have never smoked.

AEMTEK Inc. also found mold in the building’s air conditioning systems and ducts, predominantly Cladosporium species. Cladosporium is a common fungus that is generally harmless but can cause allergies or worsen asthma.

The faculty report contained frequent mentions of black particles coming from air vents in the Sandels building. A statement published on a page on FSU’s website dedicated to the Sandels building said the particles being emitted are frequently seen with old air condition systems, and investigations in other FSU buildings have also found similar black particles.

“Microscopic analysis of samples typically shows that they consist of fiberglass insulation, pollen, accumulated debris and Cladosporium mold colonies that have shed from internal surfaces of the air conditioning system,” the statement said. “The particles are unsightly, but generally too large to inhale and they do not pose a health risk.”

As a result of the test’s findings, FSU is scheduling follow-up testing of the building during the week of Feb. 14, according to an email Monday from FSU President Richard McCullough and Provost Jim Clark. The additional testing will help determine the source of the radon and develop a remediation plan.

All classes, offices and laboratories originally assigned to the Sandels Building will remain out of the building for the remainder of the spring semester.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 2.8.22: Torched — basic rights — monoclonal antibodies — communism

nextPoll: Vern Buchanan annihilating Martin Hyde in CD 16 GOP primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more