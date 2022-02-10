Florida House’s latest draft congressional map preserves Al Lawson seat, wipes out Stephanie Murphy turf

The Florida House published a new draft map for Florida’s now-28 congressional districts. And it’s clear that if the Florida Supreme Court doesn’t want to rule out a Tallahassee-to-Jacksonville district, neither will House staff.

The new House cartography (H 8011) includes a jurisdiction that runs along the Florida-Georgia border and closely resembles the district now represented by Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat. That signals the continued stance that the seat, numbered in the draft map as Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, is protected as a Black minority-performing district.

That’s likely going to be welcome news to those upset that a map offered by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office (P 0079) erased the district. DeSantis last week asked the Florida Supreme Court for an advisory opinion on whether such a district needed to appear on maps, but the court unanimously denied that request on Thursday.

At the same time, this map also includes many facets of a House workshop map derided by some watchdog groups as aggressive GOP cartography. Most notably, the map largely does away with a district represented now by Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a Winter Park Democrat. Murphy, who flipped the existing Florida’s 7th Congressional District from Republican to Democrat in 2016, announced earlier this year she would not seek another term.

The new draft largely remakes the Orlando area by combining parts of Murphy’s existing district with a neighboring seat represented by Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat. The new map shifts Florida’s 10th Congressional District west to become a conservative anchored by The Villages in Sumter County. The new CD 7, meanwhile, covers Winter Park and downtown Orlando. That likely makes it a Democratic-leaning seat and an access seat for Black voters. But much of Murphy’s district ends up in the more coastal Florida’s 6th Congressional District under this draft.

This differs substantially from a map already passed by the Florida Senate (S 8060), which left a seat analogous to the existing CD 7 in place.

A partisan performance analysis by MCI Maps shows that under the just-released House draft, voters in 18 proposed districts favored Republican Donald Trump in the last election, while voters in the remaining 10 favored Democrat Joe Biden.

Comparatively, the Senate map has 16 Trump districts and 12 Biden seats.

Trump won Florida’s electoral votes by about three percentage points. The state’s current U.S. House delegation includes 16 Republicans and 11 Democrats. The new maps have one more district than is in place now due to reapportionment based on the 2020 Census.

Unlike the Governor’s map, this cartography leaves Florida’s 13th Congressional District almost in the exact shape it’s in now. Represented by Rep. Charlie Crist, a St. Petersburg Democrat running for Governor instead of seeking re-election, would likely remain competitive under the new map, and picks up an additional portion of Pinellas County in the Safety Harbor region.

In South Florida, the draft map keeps Florida’s 20th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, largely intact. Florida’s 24th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Frederica Wilson, becomes more compact but also remains a minority seat.