February 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bills to fight stunt driving revs through Senate, House panels
Image via AP.

Renzo DowneyFebruary 15, 20225min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 2.15.22: Map mystery — new world order — inflation — broken hearts

2022Headlines

Gov. DeSantis submits another heavily GOP-favored congressional map

HeadlinesInfluence

Jimmy Patronis defends ‘organic’ legislative process on bill restricting LGBTQ discussions

Stunt driving
Both measures passed their respective committees unanimously.

Legislation to crack down on “street takeovers” and stunt driving blew through House and Senate panels on Tuesday.

State law already prohibits street takeovers and stunt driving as a dangerous activity alongside street racing. A pair of bills (SB 876/HB 399) would allow law enforcement to broaden their net to enforce banned sideshow activities, such as burnouts, donuts, drifting and wheelies.

The proposal also increases penalties for impersonating an officer — including using flashing lights — from a noncriminal violation to a first-degree misdemeanor.

Codifying the acts would allow police to use video evidence to enforce the law.

Both measures passed their respective committees unanimously on Tuesday.

North Miami Beach Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo, who is sponsoring the Senate bill, told the Senate Rules Committee that street takeovers that block intersections and emergency response vehicles are dangerous and relatively new phenomena.

“The game now, and a point system, is for usually kids to try to tap the back of the vehicle as it’s doing a rotation, and when it expands and goes out into a greater area, it can result in serious bodily injury or death and often does,” Pizzo said.

As the House Tourism, Infrastructure and Energy Subcommittee debated a similar version carried by Miami Republican Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, Brevard County Republican Rep. Randy Fine told members that streets aren’t meant to be racetracks. Boca Raton Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg-King said five people died in a crash on Camino Real last year in a case of high speed driving.

“This is something that’s getting very serious, especially with our younger generation,” Slosberg-King said. “It’s incredibly dangerous when kids get behind the wheel and they start doing these donuts and drifting and wheelies.”

Other videos have shown motorcycle riders doing wheelies on the highway after removing their front wheel, Pizzo said.

In late September, a 64-year-old man was killed and a 42-year-old mother of four was decapitated while riding in one of several cars doing doughnuts. Pizzo showed footage of the wreck last month during a Senate Transportation Committee meeting.

Several state and municipal governments — including Arizona, California, Georgia, Mississippi and New York — have taken steps recently to crack down on street racing and stunt driving, which has surged across the country as streets and highways normally congested with traffic were cleared of vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The problem isn’t unique to the United States. In April, police in Toronto reported a 222% jump in stunt driving over the prior 10 months.

Pizzo’s bill, which would take effect in July, is now ready for the full Senate’s consideration. Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s bill awaits its final committee hearing, slated in the House Judiciary Committee. Rodriguez’s version would take effect in October.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJimmy Patronis defends 'organic' legislative process on bill restricting LGBTQ discussions

nextGov. DeSantis submits another heavily GOP-favored congressional map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
What’s in a name? UCF’s latest fiasco over misused naming rights money
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more