February 15, 2022
Jimmy Patronis defends ‘organic’ legislative process on bill restricting LGBTQ discussions
Jimmy Patronis. Image via CFO's Office.

A.G. Gancarski

'Moms and dads want these policies.'

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer lauded the “organic” process in the Legislature Tuesday while discussing a controversial piece of legislation.

During an appearance on the right-of-center One America News Network, CFO Jimmy Patronis was asked to weigh in on what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, legislation in Senate and House committees that could restrict discussions of gender issues in schools.

SB 1834 and HB 1557, sponsored by Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley and Levy County Republican Rep. Joe Harding, would prohibit schools from encouraging classroom discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity that are not considered age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate.

“The Florida legislative process is an amazing process,” Patronis said, one made up of “an amazing cross section of individuals.”

“They listen to their constituents. They go home every single weekend and make sure the policies they’re pushing make sense. And these ideas they come up with, they’re organic. Moms and dads want these policies,” Patronis said, noting that House sponsor Harding is from Ocala in Central Florida.

That regional identification, Patronis added, is a “good barometer” for Florida, “the center of the state.”

Patronis chided the Joe Biden White House for “trying to pick a fight” with Florida on this issue, responding to a tweet from the Democratic President last week denouncing the bill.

“I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back and my administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve,” Biden asserted.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled support for the bill also, contending that in some schools, students are getting unwarranted guidance regarding their gender identity formation.

“In terms of the schools, we’ve seen instances of students being told by different folks in school, ‘Oh, you know, don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet. Do all this other stuff,’” DeSantis maintained. “They won’t tell the parents about these discussions that are happening. That is entirely inappropriate.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    February 15, 2022 at 3:24 pm

    The “don’t say gay” label is just lefty rhetoric. Read the bill! Here is the relevant language:

    “3. A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

    What do Democrats want, discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in first grade?! Want they want is the freedom to do to children whatever they want to do, inculcating in them whatever ideas some sex psychologist gins up.
    The leftwing opposition to this is just old-fashioned sex-based divisiveness, just like nearly everything the left does has some element of its cherished “sex-positive” theology involved.

    Reply

