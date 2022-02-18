Marco Rubio sees danger in planned Russian nuclear exercises

Sen. Marco Rubio on Friday reassured Twitter followers that Russian nuclear exercises this weekend were expected but “dangerous” nonetheless.

Rubio has sounded the alarm in recent weeks about Russia’s geopolitical intent relative to Ukraine and beyond, and the Senator’s comments on Twitter represent his latest in a series of stern warnings.

“It’s not new. If you go back to the video I put out Monday morning, I told you they activated and would be conducting nuclear exercises. It’s still dangerous,” Rubio said, “but it’s not new.”

“It is dangerous … when Russia mobilizes its nuclear forces, that requires us, as a precaution, to mobilize and get on a heightened level of alert,” Rubio said.

“Any time you’re on a heightened level of alert, they see it, and that may cause them to move up another level, so that’s where the danger lies here,” Rubio added.

Rubio’s conditional reassurances about nuclear tests, which he noted Russia “noticed” the United States about, don’t appreciably detract from his larger narrative, which is that Russia and China are on a collision course with the United States, desirous of a “New World Order.”

The Senator said Monday they sought a “world order where big powerful countries like them get to dominate their region. And the countries that are neighboring them are basically underneath and have to be under their power and in their control.”

Rubio had offered warnings in the context of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which he believes is only a matter of time.

“This is probably the most dangerous moment since the end of the Cold War. Incredibly tense. I say this to you hoping that I’m wrong, I really do. Usually, I don’t hope I’m wrong — this time I do. But I think the world’s going to look very different in 60 days,” Rubio said on the “Brian Rust Show” earlier this week.

President Joe Biden is expected to offer remarks on the situation regarding Russia and Ukraine later Friday.