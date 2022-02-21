February 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

GOP proposed amendment on LGBTQ instruction bill raises tensions among critics

Jason DelgadoFebruary 21, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: The Southern Group is top earner for 2021

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: Here’s where the mid-major firms landed in Q4

APoliticalHeadlines

Average gas price tops $3.50 in Florida

Gay Rainbow Wall Florida Flag
Critics warn the amendment will further impact LGBTQ youth.

Democratic lawmakers and activists are decrying a proposed amendment they say would require schools to inform a parent of their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The amendment is among a slew lawmakers will consider Tuesday on a measure opponents are calling the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The bill (HB 1557) seeks to closely regulate LGBTQ instruction and conversation in the classroom.

It would restrict primary schools from “encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity.” It also would allow parents to sue over alleged violations.

Levy County Republican Rep. Joe Harding is the bill sponsor. He is also sponsoring the amendment.

The current bill, as written, does not allow school policies to block personnel from notifying parents about their child’s “mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being, or a change in related services or monitoring.” However, the bill has an exception, allowing school personnel to decline to relay information to parents “if a reasonably prudent person would believe that disclosure would result in abuse, abandonment, or neglect.”

Filed Friday, if passed, the amendment would seemingly require schools to inform parents within six weeks about such a decision to “withhold such information.” According to the proposed amendment, school staff must first consult with the principal prior to any sensitive conversations.

“The plan must facilitate disclosure between the student and parent through an open dialogue in a safe, supportive, and judgment-free environment that respects the parent-child relationship and protects the mental, emotional, and physical well-being of the student,” the amendment says.

Harding did not reply to a Sunday evening request for comment. Democratic lawmakers, however, are already raising concerns on social media, arguing the amendment would require school staff to “out” students to their parents.

“This will have devastating consequences for our youth,” warned Orlando Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith.

In a Twitter post, Smith cited data noting LGBTQ youth are four times as likely to consider suicide. Critics, including Smith, fear the proposal will further aggravate the community.

“Just when we thought it couldn’t get WORSE,” wrote Orlando Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani.

The issue has gained national attention. President Joe Biden in February condemned the bill as “hateful.”

“I have your back, and my administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve,” Biden responded.

Republicans, though, dispute such assertions. Shortly after Biden’s remarks, Harding responded with a video countering White House talking points.

The video features White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s remarks and Harding’s counterpunch.

“The President and his team decided to distort the truth and outright lie about my bill that empowers parents,” Harding said.

The bill awaits full House consideration. Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley is the companion sponsor (SB 1834).

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLobbying compensation: Here’s where the mid-major firms landed in Q4

nextLobbying compensation: The Southern Group is top earner for 2021

One comment

  • comments

    February 21, 2022 at 10:11 am

    their is a spectrum but it sure is not humans

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories