February 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Charlie Crist shrugs off weak numbers in poll versus Ron DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 24, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Rick Scott promotes 11-point plan to ‘rescue America’ in national TV spot

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist blasts Ron DeSantis for infusing education with ‘politics and bias’

2022Headlines

Marco Rubio holds solid lead over Val Demings in new poll

Crist_Desantis side_by_side (9)
'It's a long way to the election.'

A leading Democratic candidate for Governor attempted Thursday to take air out of polling that showed him down more than 20 points to incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis.

New polling from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab showed DeSantis with a 21-point lead over Crist, 55% to 34%.

Even Democratic respondents seemed to like DeSantis. One in four Democrats polled chose him over Crist, a former Republican seeking a return to the Governor’s Mansion under his current party label.

Responding to questions from Action News Jax’s Jake Stofan, Crist said he hadn’t seen the poll before he shot it down.

“I can tell you that the polling that we have seen, starting with the Primary, has us with a very strong lead at this point in time,” Crist said. “As it relates to us vis-a-vis Gov. DeSantis, pretty much a dead heat in most polls I have seen. Some have us up, some have us down. But you know it’s a long way to the election. And a poll today is not as valuable as the poll on Nov. 8.”

The Real Clear Politics average of polls has DeSantis up nearly 9 points, which doesn’t suggest a dead heat at this point. However, Crist still came out of the UNF poll better positioned than Primary rivals.

Even with just 34% support, Crist was two points ahead of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in polling against DeSantis, who had 55% support against Fried head-to-head.

That crossover support came along with strong pull with non-party affiliated voters for DeSantis. Against either Fried or Crist, DeSantis was the choice of 54% of independents.

DeSantis was above 50% against both candidates with both men and women. While he was not over 50% among all age groups, DeSantis nonetheless led both Fried and Crist among all of them.

The UNF poll also surveyed the Democratic Primary, finding somewhat muddled results.

Crist was atop the field, with 27% support. Fried was second at 19%. Meanwhile, state Sen. Annette Taddeo was the choice of just 4% of those surveyed, putting her in a tie with David Nelson Freeman.

A full 38% of respondents didn’t know which candidate they preferred.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott promotes 11-point plan to 'rescue America' in national TV spot

nextProposal tying local tax referendums to General Election ballots heads to full Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

The doctor is in: Joseph Ladapo confirmed as Surgeon General

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more