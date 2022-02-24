February 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Floridians support right to resell, give away event tickets
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew WilsonFebruary 24, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Republicans unified as House votes against ‘woke’ indoctrination

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate to consider bill requiring 911 operators to be CPR certified

2022Headlines

Senate’s elections bill ready for Senate floor

assorted ticket stubs on blue
Lawmakers are considering bills that would require ticket sellers to offer transferable tickets.

Nearly nine in 10 Floridians say they should be able to sell or give away their event tickets wherever and however they choose.

The poll, conducted on behalf of Protect Ticket Rights, comes as lawmakers are considering a proposal that would require ticket selling platforms to provide consumers with the option of purchasing a ticket “with no limit on transferability” — meaning it can be given from one person to another or even sold on a third-party platform.

SB 1316 and HB 969 would not ban the sale of non-transferable tickets, it would just mandate that buyers be given the option to purchase a version of them without any strings attached.

The proposal is aimed at loosening major platforms’ grip on the primary and resale ticket markets. Ticketmaster, for instance, owns an estimated 80% of all tickets sold in the U.S.

The company also has its own resale marketplace and, under current law, is allowed to limit the resale of any tickets it sells to its own platform.

According to the poll, 87.4% of Floridians believe they should have the right to do what they want with tickets they have purchased and 84% say it is unfair to lock digital tickets into a single proprietary system or app.

Further, 84% say venues should not be able to deny entry by cancelling or invalidating tickets purchased from a seller other than the venue’s box office or the event’s contracted ticketing company. When given a pitch similar to the bills under consideration this Session, 82% said they would support it becoming law.

“When Floridians buy tickets to see their favorite team or artist perform, they want the freedom and choice to do what they want with their purchased tickets,” said Gary Adler, Executive Director and Counsel of NATB, which supports the Protect Ticket Rights initiative.

“They do not think it is fair for a seller to lock their tickets into a proprietary system or app, and they overwhelmingly support a new law that protects their rights.”

The Protect Tickets Rights poll was conducted Jan. 30-Feb. 17 via Google Surveys. It has a sample size of 500 Florida residents.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Live Anywhere' nomads migrating to Florida, Airbnb reports

nextSenate to consider bill requiring 911 operators to be CPR certified

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

The doctor is in: Joseph Ladapo confirmed as Surgeon General

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more