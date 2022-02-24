February 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate to consider bill requiring 911 operators to be CPR certified
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/15/21-Sen. Danny Burgess, Jr., R-Zephyrhills, talks about one his bills to bills aimed at to addressing federal vaccine mandates, during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 24, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Republicans unified as House votes against ‘woke’ indoctrination

HeadlinesInfluence

Poll: Floridians support right to resell, give away event tickets

2022Headlines

Senate’s elections bill ready for Senate floor

FLAPOL111521CH015
Similar legislation is teed up in the House.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved a bill requiring 911 public safety operators to complete telecommunicator cardiopulmonary resuscitation training every two years.

Filed by Sen. Danny Burgess, SB 890 is now ready for full Senate consideration. Its counterpart (HB 593), filed by Rep. Dana Trabulsy, could be considered by the full House on Thursday. The bills are similar but not identical.

SB 890 amends state law to require public safety operators who take telephone calls and provide dispatch functions for emergency medical conditions to complete a cardiovascular pulmonary resuscitation course, which is specifically tailored to telecommunicators, or TCR training.

The bill allows a public safety agency to enter into a reciprocal agreement with another PSA, a dedicated telephone line, or a call center to provide TCR if the PSA or other agency receiving the call has 911 public safety operators that are TCR trained.

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin have passed similar legislation,

American Heart Association Florida Government Relations Director Tiffany McCaskill Henderson told Florida Politics earlier this month that there is no statewide standard requiring telephone CPR training and implementation in Florida. While some dispatch centers voluntarily give CPR instructions, the vast majority do not, she said.

More than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States annually according to the American Heart Association. Access to CPR and defibrillation more than doubles a person’s chance of surviving cardiac arrest.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Floridians support right to resell, give away event tickets

nextRepublicans unified as House votes against ‘woke’ indoctrination

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

The doctor is in: Joseph Ladapo confirmed as Surgeon General

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more