CPAC crowns Donald Trump over Ron DeSantis in straw poll

Former President Donald Trump is still the king of the GOP, per a 2022 CPAC poll.

The straw poll shows 59% of CPAC attendees favor Trump in the upcoming Republican presidential primary.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising GOP star and possible presidential primary contender, collected the second most votes — 28%.

Without Trump, DeSantis topped the favorability list at 61%. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump Jr. followed in second, collecting 6% each.

A total of 2574 CPAC attendees participated in the poll. CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference — is a four-day gathering of conservative leaders, figures and supporters.

The poll also surveyed GOP voters on what issues they deem “most important.” Election integrity ranked top of the list with 49%.

Trump maintains voter fraud cost him the election against Biden, an assertion backed by little — if any — evidence. At CPAC on Saturday, he described the 2016 election as the “crime of the century.”

According to the poll, 90% of those surveyed believe “there was voter fraud in the 2020 election that helped Joe Biden win the presidential campaign.”

Immigration and construction of the border wall followed closely in the poll, garnering 48% of votes. Constitutional rights ranked third with 27%. Inflation, national security and gun rights followed.

Unsurprisingly, nearly all CPAC attendees (99%) disapprove of President Joe Biden’s leadership.

CPAC attendees, however, believe the Democratic party will move forward without Biden in 2024.

The majority think former Secretary of State and presidential contender Hillary Clinton will run again in 2024.

Behind Clinton, attendees listed Former First Lady Michelle Obama and ranked Biden in third and Vice President Kamala Harris in fourth.

CPAC concluded Sunday and featured a slew of Florida leaders, who spoke on several topics including Ukraine, Marxist influence, foreign policy and illegal immigration.

The majority of CPAC attendees disapprove of a U.S. military intervention in Ukraine and view Biden as a greater threat to America than Russia and China.