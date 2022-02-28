February 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill requiring hospitals, nursing homes, ALFs to allow visitors passes last House panel
Rep. Jason Shoaf.

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 28, 20225min0

Related Articles

America in CrisisHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis snubs Joe Biden ask for National Guard troops

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Gregory Boebinger: Senate investment in MagLab keeps world-class facility on cutting edge

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate panel moves forward with House’s police recruitment package

Jason Shoaf
The measure is meant to address disparate visitation policies across Florida’s health care sector.

Hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities (ALFs) would not be able to close families out of their facilities under a bill approved by the House Health & Human Services Committee Monday.

It is a top priority for the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Filed by Rep. Jason Shoaf, HB 987 would require hospitals and long-term care facilities to develop policies and procedures on infection control screening, personal protective equipment, permissible length of visits and number of allowable visitors.

The amended bill makes clear that residents, clients or patients can designate an “essential caregiver,” and that caregiver is entitled to two hours of in-person visitation per day in addition to any other visitation authorized by the provider. Essential caregivers are not required to provide care.

The legislation makes clear the facilities cannot require visitors to submit proof of any vaccination or immunization for visitation rights. The policies and procedures must allow consensual physical contact between a visitor and resident.

The measure is meant to address disparate visitation policies across Florida’s health care sector. While the federal government has guidelines that impact facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding, other providers — such as ALFs — are not federally regulated and operate solely under a license issued by the state.

Rep. Felicia Robinson took her mother to the hospital last year because of a urinary tract infection. But her 84-year-old mother tested positive for COVID-19.  

“I had to then make a decision on whether I was going to allow her to be treated for COVID or whether to bring her home. I made a decision to bring her home because I knew she would not have done well in the hospital not having any of us being able to see her or to touch her,” Robinson said. “So, I brought her home and I stayed out of Session for a week to take care of her myself, and she is still with us today and she’s doing fine.”

The Florida Health Care Association waived in support of the bill.

Jacksonville resident Mary Daniel said the bill gives caregivers what they need. Daniel made national headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic when she took a job washing dishes at the Jacksonville memory care facility where her husband lives. 

Daniel established the Facebook group Caregivers for Compromise.

The Senate Committee on Appropriations is slated to take up its version of the bill (SB 988) and an amendment to it Monday. The amendment is similar, but not identical, to the House version. For instance, the Senate bill does not contain the essential caregiver language. But Daniel told Florida Politics Monday she expected the Senate to come to the House’s position on that language.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTed Deutch announces retirement from Congress after seven terms

nextPharmacy benefit management bill inching closer to law

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Righting an outrageous wrong — a sad, tragic (and totally preventable) tale
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more