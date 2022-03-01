March 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House insists on $1.5M for Pinellas Science Center revival

Kelly HayesMarch 1, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House ready to vote on bill prohibiting residential protests

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill undoing last year’s public notices deal awaits House vote

HeadlinesInfluence

FIGA approves $190M assessment on Florida homeowners

Science-Center
The Science Center of Pinellas County was established in 1959, but closed in 2014.

The House is holding strong on allocating $1.5 million for the Pinellas County Science Center, reflected in its first Transportation and Economic Development budget offer. The Senate, however, has only allocated $500,000 for the facility in its budget.

Likely a priority of Pinellas County Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls, the appropriation would support renovations on the existing Science Center building.

According to appropriation requests (HB 3831, SF 1464) filed by Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Linda Chaney, the funding would be directed toward storm damage and rising construction costs for the building. Last year, the Legislature approved $500,000 of a requested $1 million.

The $1.5 million would account for the whole of the funding for this project, according to the requests.

Specifically, the funds would be used to “support renovations on the existing building” as well as make the building ADA compliant, according to the requests.

The Science Center of Pinellas County was established in 1959, serving as many as 22,000 children per year in its prime before closing in 2014, according to the requests.

In the last few years, Pinellas County lawmakers have sought to revamp the center to “enable new generations of Pinellas children and families to immerse themselves in STEM/STEAM education.” Many of those who have pushed for the center to be revamped experienced the science center when they were young.

The St. Petersburg City Council has approved moving the building back into the city’s general fund from the Water Management department, and has committed $2.1 million in funds to preserve the building’s current condition and conduct a feasibility study on what renovations need to be done, according to the requests.

Pathfinder Outdoor Education, which is set to head the center and its programming, would be in charge of the funding to renovate the facility in hopes that “youth, especially minority, low-income and disenfranchised will have access to STEM learning.”

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate clears $5 million Miami-Dade health trust payment after boy was rendered quadriplegic

nextSenate approves bill upgrading charge if rape victim is 'mentally incapacitated'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

House nears vote on data privacy protections

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more