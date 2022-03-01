Budget conference: House insists on $1.5M for Pinellas Science Center revival

The House is holding strong on allocating $1.5 million for the Pinellas County Science Center, reflected in its first Transportation and Economic Development budget offer. The Senate, however, has only allocated $500,000 for the facility in its budget.

Likely a priority of Pinellas County Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls, the appropriation would support renovations on the existing Science Center building.

According to appropriation requests (HB 3831, SF 1464) filed by Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Linda Chaney, the funding would be directed toward storm damage and rising construction costs for the building. Last year, the Legislature approved $500,000 of a requested $1 million.

The $1.5 million would account for the whole of the funding for this project, according to the requests.

Specifically, the funds would be used to “support renovations on the existing building” as well as make the building ADA compliant, according to the requests.

The Science Center of Pinellas County was established in 1959, serving as many as 22,000 children per year in its prime before closing in 2014, according to the requests.

In the last few years, Pinellas County lawmakers have sought to revamp the center to “enable new generations of Pinellas children and families to immerse themselves in STEM/STEAM education.” Many of those who have pushed for the center to be revamped experienced the science center when they were young.

The St. Petersburg City Council has approved moving the building back into the city’s general fund from the Water Management department, and has committed $2.1 million in funds to preserve the building’s current condition and conduct a feasibility study on what renovations need to be done, according to the requests.

Pathfinder Outdoor Education, which is set to head the center and its programming, would be in charge of the funding to renovate the facility in hopes that “youth, especially minority, low-income and disenfranchised will have access to STEM learning.”