March 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Legislation creating ‘individualized seizure action plans’ for students now ready for Governor’s desk
Take action: Ileana Garcia and Nicholas Duran want schools to be better prepared for students with epilepsy or seizure disorders.

Jesse SchecknerMarch 3, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa City Council to explore reversing approval of $100M Hanna Ave Project contract

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Panhandle leadership helps earmark another $28M in infrastructure projects

HeadlinesInfluence

Tallahassee students protest LGBTQ instruction bill inside Florida Capitol

FLAPOL092121CH056
It will require school employees to undergo training to care for students with submitted seizure plans.

Better, more personalized care is likely on its way for Florida public school students with epilepsy.

On Thursday, the Senate unanimously approved a bill (SB 340) by Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia allowing parents to draft “individualized seizure action plans” school staff could follow in the event their child has a seizure.

The plans would contain the medical and personal information of a student, as well as contact information for his or her parents and health care provider.

One day before the Senate’s passage of the bill, the House passed an identical measure by Miami Democratic Rep. Nick Duran and Sunrise Democratic Rep. Mike Gottlieb (HB 173).

The legislation is now on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Karen Basha Egozi, CEO of nonprofit Epilepsy Florida, thanked Garcia and Duran for “tirelessly championing” the legislation this Session.

“Thanks to their hard work, Florida is giving parents the tools to know their kids can attend school safely, and with the full knowledge that if their child has a seizure, school personnel will be ready to deal with it,” she said in a statement. “We look forward to this legislation becoming law.”

Epilepsy Florida Board Member Steve Schale said: “The bipartisan support for the epilepsy community was on full display this year due to passionate advocates like Sen. Garcia and Rep. Duran supporting this important legislation.”

Under the new law, school employees — including nurses, bus drivers, bus aides “or any officer or agent of the school district” — will have to attend training to care for students with a submitted seizure action plan.

That will give parents “peace of mind,” Duran said.

The legislation also calls for those staff members “acting in good faith” — without willful misconduct, gross negligence or recklessness — to be provided immunity from liability.

Putting the legislation into action will have no fiscal impact on the state, according to a Senate staff analysis. There may, however, be a cost to school districts to provide the required training and care planning, staff wrote. But that cost will be “likely minimal.”

Speaking to Florida Politics in January, Garcia said the bill “is close to home” for her “as someone who suffered” from seizures for a “very long time.”

“I haven’t, fortunately, for the last 25 years,” she said. “But I think that creating awareness with regard to children with epilepsy and seizures is very important.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTallahassee students protest LGBTQ instruction bill inside Florida Capitol

nextBudget conference: Panhandle leadership helps earmark another $28M in infrastructure projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more