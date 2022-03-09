Jason Holloway surpasses $115K in total fundraising, will start accepting cryptocurrency donations

Republican Jason Holloway will start accepting cryptocurrency contributions for his House District 67 campaign, he announced Wednesday.

“Our campaign is proud to accept cryptocurrency contributions,” Holloway said in a statement. “We want to ensure supporters can join our effort any way they choose and make it clear that we embrace the exciting possibilities that crypto offers in our state.”

The news comes as Holloway also announced raising $5,800 in February, bringing his total raised to $119,580 since launching his campaign.

“I am grateful that so many patriots from across Pinellas County are placing their support behind our campaign,” Holloway said in a statement. “We have a long way to go to win this critical election, but I look forward to building on this coalition of conservative activists who want to protect our way of life here in Pinellas.”

Holloway’s campaign provided the latest finance update. More information will be available when campaign finance disclosures are due and published by the Division of Elections Thursday.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, qualified for the ballot by petition earlier this year. He faces former Rep. Kim Berfield in the Republican Primary. The pair are running to replace Rep. Chris Latvala. A third Republican challenger, Jim Vricos, also is in the running.

Latvala is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission in either 2022 or 2024. He has not yet made a decision on which seat he will seek, but with the 2022 election right around the corner, it’s likely voters will know soon. Latvala already has endorsed Berfield as his preferred successor.

HD 67 covers parts of the middle and northern portions of Pinellas County, including parts of Clearwater and Largo. The Primary Election is Aug. 23.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.