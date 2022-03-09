March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sprinkle list: Senate eyes $9.8M to finance raises for Florida judges
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-The Capitol Courtyard was the site of the Taste of Florida Agriculture Reception, Tuesday in Tallahassee. The event hosted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and the Florida Farm Bureau Federation promotes Florida-grown products and the Sunshine State’s $149.5 billion agriculture industry. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Daniel Figueroa IVMarch 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Big Bend gets $47.7M for universities, over $8M in other allocations

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: House and Senate deliver $759M in 2022 funding add-ons

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: House floats $5M toward fatherhood initiative marketing

FLAPOL113021CH023
Circuit and county judges will get a 13% raise.

The Senate wants to give the state’s circuit and county judges a raise this year, according to the Legislature’s latest budget documents.

Senate President Wilton Simpson released the upper chamber’s “sprinkle list” Wednesday. “Sprinkle list” is Capitol jargon referring to last-minute budget items that can help in budget negotiations and provide funding for some pet projects. The lists often amount to hundreds of millions of dollars in project spending. The Senate’s sprinkle list this year represents more than $500 million in funding.

This year’s Senate sprinkle list includes a line item that would increase pay for circuit court judges from $160,688 to $182,060. It would also increase county judge salaries from $151,822 to $172,015. That amounts to an increase of about 13% over the current salary.

According to the sprinkle list, the raises will cost the state about $9.8 million. Of that, $8,460,629 million will come from recurring dollars in the budget’s general fund. Another $1.3 million will come from trust fund money.

Lawmakers spent big on pay raises this year, including a 5.4% across-the-board raise for state employees in the budget. Additionally, budget writers have raised the minimum wage for state workers to $15 an hour.

In all, salaries will increase more than $638 million, with $395 million funding the 5.4% across-the-board increase and $72.6 million going to increase the pay of all employees earning less than $15 per hour to get them to that level.

Lawmakers often withhold some money from the budgeting process until the end of Session. As Jason Garcia of Florida Trend explained, that money can be “used to sprinkle one last helping of hometown projects into the budget in order to get a budget deal done.”

This year’s sprinkle lists were released as it became clear Florida will have to extend its Session to finalize the budget, one of the Legislature’s fundamental duties. The budget is required to be completed and printed the days before the annual Legislative Session ends because of a required 72-hour “cooling off” period. Lawmakers missed a Tuesday deadline to finish the budget and end the Session by the planned Friday end date.

Sprinkle list items are not guaranteed and can still be subject to the Governor’s veto pen. But judicial raises would follow the Governor’s trend of budgeting bonuses. He’s previously included bonuses or raises for first responders and teachers in budgets.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLarge alligator menacing Florida paddleboarder in viral video is killed

nextJared Moskowitz touts raising more than $100K in first day of congressional bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more