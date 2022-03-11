‘Miya’s Law’ strengthening tenants’ safety heading to Governor’s desk

A bill intended to protect apartment tenants from the kind of tragedy that befell young Miya Marcano last September is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk, complete with a new provision that also goes after human trafficking.

The Senate Friday took up and unanimously passed Sen. Linda Stewart’s “Miya’s Law” (SB 898) for the second time, this time with a late amendment message from the House that calls for a ban of rent-by-the-hour hotel and motel rooms.

“We have made a giant step toward tenant safety. Miya will now have a legacy in death,” Stewart said afterwards in a text message. “So happy for unanimous passage in House and Senate.”

The bill flew through this Session without opposition, though at one point many of the key provisions in Weston Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman’s version (HB 577) had gotten stripped away in a committee substitute bill.

In the end, it was Stewart’s bill that received a 39-0 Senate approval last week, and a 120-0 approval in the House after the motel amendment was attached Thursday. A follow-up Senate vote to square the two versions earned a 34-0 vote on Friday, the Session’s last day for non-budgetary legislation.

SB 898 is intended to create new safeguards that might save others from the fate of Marcano, a 19-year-old college student who hailed from Bartleman’s district and was murdered in Stewart’s Orange County district. The suspected killer is an apartment maintenance worker with a violent criminal background, an obsession with her and a master key that opened her apartment.

“Miya’s Law” would require apartment owners to conduct criminal background checks on employees who could enter apartments. It also would institute rigorous controls, including logs, over master keys to apartments. The law also would require apartment employees to give tenants at least 24 hours notice before entering an apartment, up from the current requirement of at least 12 hours.

Stewart on Thursday brought up a similar case that occurred in Kissimmee last week, in which an apartment maintenance worker is charged with raping a tenant.

“Everybody has come to realize we need tenant safety. This is one way that we can move forward, and we hope we can cut back on these offenses that usually end up in death,” Stewart said.

The motel hourly rate provision was lifted from a dead bill (SB 1852) sponsored by Sen. Jennifer Bradley in the Senate.

Bradley said the provision is aimed at cutting down on human trafficking.

“It requires that hotels be rented by the night, and not be on an hourly basis,” Bradley offered to support the amendment.

Even with Bradley’s help, the amendment looked perilous Friday on the Senate floor. Both Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes and Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo expressed concern for hotels that sometimes offer “day rooms” to people who might fly into town for a day meeting, or maybe for a wedding, and who seek a place to “freshen up.”

In the end, they did not object. The debate might water down the amendment’s intended purpose. As Bradley, Brandes, Pizzo and Stewart explored the ramifications, they concluded that the amendment’s language explicitly bans hourly rates for lodging, but it does not clearly say anything about room rentals for fractions of days, such as “half a day.” That could provide for daytime rentals.