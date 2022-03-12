Junior League of Tallahassee hosts 3rd Annual Mighty Meals event

The Junior League of Tallahassee (JLT) is hosting its 3rd Annual Mighty Meals food distribution event on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sabal Palm Elementary School.

Mighty Meals is a JLT project helping fill the meal gap experienced by Leon County students during the week of spring break who cannot access their school’s free meal programs. Established in 1960, JLT is a nonprofit organization of more than 500 women committed to improving the lives of children and families in Tallahassee.

According to JLT President Katie Britt Williams, one in three children do not know where their next meal will come from.

“This statistic is exacerbated over the spring break holiday when the school meal program is on hiatus,” Williams said. “This event is crucial to the families in our community and our Junior League volunteers worked tirelessly to make this event better each year to provide greater impact.”

Families are provided meal boxes, which include enough food to provide three meals a day for a family of four for seven days. Mighty Meals boxes will be distributed at no cost and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The boxes include produce, meat, bread condiments and other food items. Each family will also receive a recipe booklet to make the best use of the ingredients in the box, nutritional information, and fun activities for the children.

The program distributed nearly 40,000 meals during their last two events. This year they expect to distribute more than 25,000 meals.

For more information, visit this website.