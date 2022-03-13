Joe Harding’s home among those damaged by Ocala tornado

Rep. Joe Harding’s Ocala home was among those damaged by severe weather in Central Florida Saturday. The Ocala Republican was not at home, though family was. Nobody was hurt.

“We are blessed,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

Harding said a possible tornado touched down in his Ocala neighborhood. His next-door neighbor’s home was severely damaged and seven and 10 homes suffered “catastrophic damage,” Harding said. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville said a preliminary survey of the damage confirmed an EF-1 Tornado passed near Dunnellon and Ocala beginning about 7:45 a.m. Saturday. It had estimated wind speeds of 110 mph and was on the ground for about 25 miles.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has deployed resources in the region.

“I am on the ground in Ocala, Florida where a tornado has damaged vehicles and property. These are photos of some of the damage in the Saddleworth Green apartment complex,” tweeted Kevin Guthrie, DEM director. “The Florida Division of Emergency Management is committed to supporting local response efforts.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced tarps will be made available to everyone impacted by the severe weather. Those are available at the Sheriff’s Office multipurpose room on Northwest 10th Street in Ocala.

Harding noted the Saddleworth Green apartments house some 150 to 200 units, and the damage there forced evacuations of all damaged buildings. He said rapid response by the Salvation Army and Red Cross has brought supplies to the area.

WFTV tracked the storm path through Central Florida on Saturday, and Ocala was among the first areas to report severe damage.

Most of the damage was contained to buildings along the State Road 200 corridor and in the El Dorado subdivision. That community, where Harding lives, has about 62 lots in total.

The Ocala Star-Banner reported the storms also caused a crash on Interstate-75.