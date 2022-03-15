UF announces Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center

The University of Florida announced Tuesday that it will create an Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center.

The new center, led by Associate Provost for Strategic Initiatives David Reed, will be the campus focal point for artificial intelligence- and data science-related academic activity at the university.

UF said the Center will coordinate and develop programs and certificates; identify opportunities for faculty and students to engage with AI; co-organize seminars and conferences; develop an AI Scholars program; and partner with UF’s Career Connections Center, the Florida College System and private industry to promote an AI-ready workforce and help businesses integrate AI into their current processes.

“As the university’s commitment to AI becomes increasingly ingrained into campus culture and our AI-across-the-curriculum effort continues to expand, it is clear our campus would greatly benefit from one central office that can help manage these efforts and provide resources and support,” said Reed, who has helped lead campus efforts on since 2020. “I’m excited for us to take this next step and move our AI initiative to the next level.”

The center, named (AI)^2, is UF’s latest step to promote AI and data science and integrate AI across its curriculum. Its launch aligns with the university’s decennial re-accreditation process and will be heavily featured in the comprehensive work plan UF will submit to its accreditor.

The center will also support UF’s efforts to develop a national workforce trained in AI and its applications as well as the university’s commitment to increase the United States’ national competitiveness in an area the federal government deems high need.

Among other initiatives, UF is working with the State University System of Florida and the Southeastern Conference to promote AI training and workforce development and to provide opportunities for research. UF has made HiPerGator, one of the country’s most powerful supercomputers, widely available for teachers to use in the classroom as well as researchers who wish to tap into its vast capabilities.

“As the first university in the country to integrate AI and its applications across its curriculum, UF is in a unique position to create a national model,” said Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “With AI and data science increasingly a part of our day-to-day lives, we are embracing an unprecedented opportunity to expand the impact of our institution and to lead in an area of national and global importance.”