March 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

UF announces Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center
Stock image via Adobe.

Drew WilsonMarch 15, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Budget conference: Lawmakers to restock absent broadband funds with $400M in COVID-19 relief dollars

HeadlinesTech

Legislature approves cyber terror, deepfake bill

HeadlinesTech

To the moon: Legislature passes bill to deregulate crypto trading

3D rendering of female robot artificial intelligence concept.
The new center will be UF's campus focal point for AI and data science academic activity.

The University of Florida announced Tuesday that it will create an Artificial Intelligence Academic Initiative Center.

The new center, led by Associate Provost for Strategic Initiatives David Reed, will be the campus focal point for artificial intelligence- and data science-related academic activity at the university.

UF said the Center will coordinate and develop programs and certificates; identify opportunities for faculty and students to engage with AI; co-organize seminars and conferences; develop an AI Scholars program; and partner with UF’s Career Connections Center, the Florida College System and private industry to promote an AI-ready workforce and help businesses integrate AI into their current processes.

“As the university’s commitment to AI becomes increasingly ingrained into campus culture and our AI-across-the-curriculum effort continues to expand, it is clear our campus would greatly benefit from one central office that can help manage these efforts and provide resources and support,” said Reed, who has helped lead campus efforts on since 2020. “I’m excited for us to take this next step and move our AI initiative to the next level.”

The center, named (AI)^2, is UF’s latest step to promote AI and data science and integrate AI across its curriculum. Its launch aligns with the university’s decennial re-accreditation process and will be heavily featured in the comprehensive work plan UF will submit to its accreditor.

The center will also support UF’s efforts to develop a national workforce trained in AI and its applications as well as the university’s commitment to increase the United States’ national competitiveness in an area the federal government deems high need.

Among other initiatives, UF is working with the State University System of Florida and the Southeastern Conference to promote AI training and workforce development and to provide opportunities for research. UF has made HiPerGator, one of the country’s most powerful supercomputers, widely available for teachers to use in the classroom as well as researchers who wish to tap into its vast capabilities.

“As the first university in the country to integrate AI and its applications across its curriculum, UF is in a unique position to create a national model,” said Joe Glover, UF’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “With AI and data science increasingly a part of our day-to-day lives, we are embracing an unprecedented opportunity to expand the impact of our institution and to lead in an area of national and global importance.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Benna adds $29K toward HD 114 bid with several notable donors

nextStatus-quo Jacksonville City Council redistricting map advances out of committee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories