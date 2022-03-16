March 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Dave Gattis elected Mayor of Belleair Beach against incumbent Joseph Manzo

Kelly HayesMarch 15, 20223min0

Related Articles

St. Pete

Dan Saracki snags Oldsmar mayoral seat from incumbent; Jarrod Buchman elected to Council seat

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Incumbent David Allbritton wins re-election to Clearwater Council

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Rays minority owners file lawsuit alleging Stu Sternberg withheld critical documents — again

Dave Gattis
Three new candidates were also elected to Council.

Current Belleair Beach Council Member and Vice Mayor Dave Gattis won election to the town’s mayoral seat Tuesday night against incumbent Mayor Joseph Manzo. 

Gattis collected a whopping 77% of the vote, all precincts reporting, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections. Manzo, on the other hand, only mustred 23% of the vote.

Gattis, who was first elected to City Council in 2019, works as the vice president of engineering at Ditek Surge Protection in Largo. Gattis ran on the platforms of addressing infrastructure and environmental needs for the waterfront city, as well as bringing order and decorum back to Council meetings, his campaign site states.

He also made clear a personal goal: to improve communication with the residents of Belleair Beach.

As for Belleair Beach City Council, only one incumbent Council Member ran for re-election — Robyn Ache, who was first elected to the City Council in 2019.

However, Ache lost election after only garnering 10% of the vote. The three top vote-getters among the six candidates took the seats — Lloyd Roberts, Mike Zabel and Jody Shirley. 

Roberts collected the most votes at 28%, followed by Zabel at 25% and Shirley at 24%. The three will replace Council Members Ache, Gattis and Rita Swope, who did not seek re-election.

Over in Belleair Bluffs, a similar election occurred, with the two top vote-getters — Taylour Shimkus and Joe Barkley — taking the Council seats.

Shimkus collected 39% of the vote, and Barkley took 33%. A third candidate, Darlene Kavanagh, trailed with 28% of the vote.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDan Saracki snags Oldsmar mayoral seat from incumbent; Jarrod Buchman elected to Council seat

nextLina Teixeira wins Clearwater City Council seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories