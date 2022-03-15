Last Call for 3.15.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday replacing the Florida Standards Assessment with progress monitoring, a priority of the Republican Governor as he seeks re-election.

The proposal (SB 1048) replaces the annual standardized testing with computer-based progress monitoring screening in English language arts and mathematics three times a year starting next school year.

On Tuesday, outgoing Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said the movement to eliminate the FSA began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when the standardized test was canceled. The bill also places a cap on class time dedicated to state testing at 5%.

“What we saw was that the progress monitoring data that did not cease for those students was just as enlightening to us on where those students were and what they needed to do as this very elaborate, laborious FSA,” he said.

Hialeah Republican Sen. Manny Díaz Jr. sponsored the bill, with Orlando Republican Rep. Rene Plasencia serving as the House sponsor. Ahead of the 2022 Session, Plasencia said he expected the opposition would mainly come from people who wanted to see the reform go further.

His prediction has appeared to come true.

Democrats in the House mostly aligned themselves against the bill during the committee process, arguing it still creates high-stakes testing. However, teachers’ unions, including the Florida Education Association, support the change.

Quote of the Day

“Let’s put it this way. In the 1960s, when they did our state constitution, they were absolutely departing from some of Hamilton and Madison’s insights.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, responding to whether the Commissioner of Education should be appointed or elected.

