Joe Henderson: Gov. DeSantis takes trolling to a dangerous new level

In the name of education reform, parents can sue Florida school teachers if their child believes they heard something in class that upset them.

Critics (and there are many) of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis say it attacks LGBTQ+ individuals. He demonized transgender kids, and the Legislature just did his bidding with bans against critical race theory (which schools don’t teach anyway) and “woke” culture.

But what’s OK with the Governor, besides mom, apple pie and Donald Trump deciding not to run?

Esther Byrd, that’s what.

DeSantis, who delights in annoying critics because he can, recently took trolling to a new level of insanity. He appointed Byrd to the state Board of Education, and we shudder to imagine Florida’s curriculum if she gets any real influence.

After all, this lady said the Jan. 6 insurrectionists were “peacefully protesting.” She has spouts QAnon gibberish and defended the Proud Boys. She’s an ardent supporter of what’s-his-name from Mar-a-Lago, so will students take a “How Pinkos Stole the 2020 Election” required course?

On Facebook, she wrote, “In the coming civil wars (We the People vs the Radical Left and We the People cleaning up the Republican Party), team rosters are being filled. Every elected official in DC will pick one. There are only 2 teams… With Us [or] Against Us.”

Sign me up for the “Against Us” team as long as she’s on the other side. And as far as civil war, I think that was the “peaceful protest” of Jan. 6.

Here’s the thing, though. Byrd’s appointment was the next logical step in what has become an increasingly deranged platform for the Governor. And it’s all because of one word.

Woke.

In DeSantis’ world, it’s woke to criticize Esther Byrd.

It’s woke if you say “Don’t Say Gay” is discriminatory. So what if schools don’t teach critical race theory? One day they might.

And what if you believe LGBTQ+ and transgender people are human beings deserving of the same respect as anyone else? Yep, woke.

Or if you look at the voting changes DeSantis rammed through as a way to suppress minority voters, you must be, well, you know.

Woke came into mainstream use in 2014 by activists protesting the death of Black teenager Michael Brown, shot and killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

“Stay woke” was a warning to Black Americans to remain aware of what could happen at their protests.

However, Republicans — particularly DeSantis — seized on it as the mantra of pansy liberals who don’t get it. Now, “woke” is a mocking term for anyone with progressive views on social justice.

It’s equated now with political correctness and cancel culture. That is odd since DeSantis just spent the Legislative Session inventing ways to cancel things, such as a woman’s right to choose.

I suppose that’s why he appointed Byrd to a board that sets education priorities for the state.

It’s fair to wonder if DeSantis one day won’t go too far in his dictatorial zeal to exclude anyone with whom his side doesn’t like, but we’re not there yet.

He’s sitting on an ocean of cash and an obedient Fox News that offers him unfettered exposure whenever he wants. And if other media fight back with, you know, facts?

Woke.

But another word describes what appointments like Byrd do to our state and children.

Broke.