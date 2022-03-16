March 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ralph Massullo drops Senate race for re-election bid
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/09/22-Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, gives his farewell speech, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Mike WrightMarch 16, 20225min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Gov. DeSantis takes trolling to a dangerous new level

2022Headlines

Katherine Waldron lends $10K to her campaign for Palm Beach’s new HD 93

APoliticalHeadlines

The (un)luck of the Irish? Nearly 90% of Americans say Saint Patrick’s Day isn’t a ‘lucky’ holiday

FLAPOL030922CH027
'Ralph is a smart conservative member and I endorse his re-election'

State Rep. Ralph Massullo, on the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsing his Senate opponent, has decided instead to skip the Senate District 11 campaign and seek re-election to a fourth term in House District 34.

DeSantis tweeted as much Wednesday:

“I was able to speak with Ralph Massullo earlier today and he informed me that he intends to run for re-election to the Florida House,” DeSantis tweeted. “Ralph is a smart conservative member and I endorse his re-election.”

The Lecanto Republican said he met with DeSantis on Wednesday afternoon and came from that meeting with the governor’s endorsement for re-election.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for Governor DeSantis and the job he’s doing to keep Florida moving in the right direction,” Massullo said in a statement.

“Our focus this election should be on expanding our conservative majorities — not tearing each other apart as Republicans. That is why I’ve decided to forego my campaign for the State Senate and seek re-election to the Florida House. 

“I’m so honored to have Governor DeSantis’s endorsement for the Florida House and I am so grateful to my family, friends and colleagues in both the Houses and Senate for their support as I’ve served our state.”

Massullo’s move for re-election throws a crowded Republican primary into chaos. Five candidates, including a former Citrus County commissioner, entered the race with the idea that Massullo would be running for the new Senate District 11.

That former commissioner, Rebecca Bays, just had her campaign kickoff event Tuesday night in Inverness. Bays previously said she wouldn’t be in the race if Massullo sought re-election.

Massullo and Spring Hill Rep. Blaise Ingoglia had both eyed the new SD 11, comprised of all or parts of Citrus, Hernando, Pasco and Sumter counties. Both have significant sums in campaign and committee accounts — Massullo about $2 million, including $1.5 million he loaned the campaign, and Ingoglia about $1.6 million total.

DeSantis on Monday tweeted his backing for Ingoglia in the Senate race. Massullo, in an interview, said he didn’t ask the governor for his support, and didn’t realize he would be issuing an endorsement until he did.

Massullo said he doesn’t see moving from the Senate race to a re-election campaign as a let down.

“I look at it as an opportunity,” he said. “I’m hoping, God willing, to get into a position of leadership. Work with our partners in the Senate and that might even be Blaise.”

Massullo dropping from the race makes Ingoglia the only SD 11 candidate who currently lives in the newly drawn district.

Post Views: 0

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe (un)luck of the Irish? Nearly 90% of Americans say Saint Patrick’s Day isn't a 'lucky' holiday

nextKatherine Waldron lends $10K to her campaign for Palm Beach's new HD 93

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories