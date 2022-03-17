March 17, 2022
Jack Porter makes employment reporting error in donations to Jeremy Matlow

Tristan Wood

Jack Porter
The error stems from a mistake using the autofill feature on ActBlue.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter incorrectly labeled her occupation in donations she made to fellow Commissioner Jeremy Matlow over the past year.

For the seven donations and $682 she gave to Matlow from March 2021-February 2022, she reported that she worked as a legal assistant. She did not include any job besides being a City Commissioner in her last financial disclosure report

Porter told Florida Politics that she does not work as a legal assistant, but that the filing was an error when she made the donations using the Democrat-aligned donation platform ActBlue.

ActBlue allows users to make an “ActBlue Express” account, which saves their card information, employment title, address and other information to allow them to make donations quickly. The information uses the info automatically without notifying users that it is doing so after a box is clicked while signing up. Porter said a clerical error — failing to change her pre-filled-in employment title from past donations — resulted in the mistake. 

Porter had previously worked as a legal assistant in Tallahassee from October 2015-August 2017 before she was a Commissioner. During that time, she made several state and federal donations using the legal assistant occupation title. If she did not change her occupation on her account or manually change it for the specific donation, then it would have been listed on her Matlow donations without notifying her.

Porter told Florida Politics that the error will be revised.

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

