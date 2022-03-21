March 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

NFIB calls on Gov. DeSantis to veto tax bill

Jason DelgadoMarch 21, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Gov. DeSantis urges caution on Duval County school tax hike

HeadlinesInfluence

Study: Florida isn’t a sunny place for physicians to practice

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Nicole Crosby: No unconstitutional restriction on Soil and Water boards; veto SB 1078

taxes 04.20 (Large)
'SB 1382 is heavy-handed and intentionally punitive toward small businesses.'

The Florida arm of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto a ‘heavy handed’ tax.

The bill (SB 1382) ushers in a slew of tax law changes, many of which the NFIB contends will place small businesses at a disadvantage.

“Basically, it stacks the deck against a small business owner the minute the tax auditor walks in the door,” said Bill Herrle, the Florida executive director for the NFIB.

Among other changes, the bill would require taxpayers to produce in a timely fashion all documents requested by the Department of Revenue during an audit.

A staff analysis notes some taxpayers will “selectively” provide records during an audit rather than hand over all the paperwork, forcing the Department to make estimates.

Though the bill aims to curb noncompliance, critics maintain the move will shortchange taxpayers and make proving Department errors a tougher task.

“The bill automatically assumes a business owner acted with willful neglect if their records are incomplete, triggering a 50% fine on top of any tax debt the Florida Department of Revenue had already estimated,” Herrie said.

“If you make an honest mistake and overlook even a single document, the state will automatically assume you were trying to cheat the system and punish you by making you pay more.”

The bill further empowers the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco to suspend a dealer’s resale certificate during audits of alcohol sales.

State law requires dealers to track alcohol and tobacco sales, a staff analysis notes. Without them, the Department is unable to conduct an audit and again must rely on an estimate.

“SB 1382 is heavy-handed and intentionally punitive toward small businesses,” Herrle said. “It assumes you’re guilty without giving you a chance to prove your innocence. That’s patently unfair, and it’s why we’re urging Gov. DeSantis to support Florida’s small business owners and veto SB 1382.”

Republican Sen. Joe Gruters, an accountant, is the bill sponsor.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Hattersley, Ryan Morales step in to rally Nassau Dems

nextTGH and USF Health first in Florida to use newly developed heart implant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories