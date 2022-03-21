March 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nick Maddox leads fundraising in Leon County Commission at large race
What is Nick Maddox's secret for making Leon County work so well?

Tristan WoodMarch 21, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

59 Sheriffs endorse Wilton Simpson for State Commissioner of Agriculture

2022Headlines

Sara Baxter loans campaign $15K, Michelle Oyola McGovern raises $26K in Palm Beach Commission race

20222022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jackie Toledo announces endorsement from Maggie’s List for CD 15 bid

Nick Maddox
In February, 20 of the 24 donations Maddox received were from Tallahassee-based businesses or their owners.

Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox is the top fundraiser in his race for re-election, almost doubling his closest opponent in overall money collected.

Maddox’s total has topped $22,000, most of which came in during February. His only two opponents that have raised money (Josh Johnson and Rudolph Ferguson) have, combined, raised less than Maddox. Johnson has raised nearly $9,800, Ferguson has just over $5,800.

The two other candidates in the race, Jon Coulter and Benjamin Horbowy, have not reported any donations so far.

Most of Maddox’s February donations came after the Tallahassee Democrat uncovered that Maddox left his job as executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend after he was the subject of sexual harassment allegations. Every donation that made up Maddox’s February haul of more than $18,000 came after the story was published on Feb. 7.

In February, 20 of the 24 donations he received — totaling $17,000 — were from Tallahassee-based businesses or their owners. The companies were predominantly from the construction, architecture or real estate industries.

Advertisement

NAI TALCOR gave Maddox $5,000 through five of its subsidiaries. Paul Gleasman gave him $2,000 through a personal donation and through his company, Ram Construction & Development.

Johnson raised more than $6,000 in February across 60 donations. Just two of his donations this cycle have come from businesses, making up just over $1,200 of his nearly $9,800 total.

Leon County Commission At-Large Candidate Josh Johnson raised more than $6,000 in February.

Ferguson raised $260 in February while also giving $500 of his own money to the campaign. This cycle, he’s received five donations from businesses for a total of $2,700.

Leon County Commission Candidate Rudolph Ferguson gave $500 to his own campaign in February.

Johnson is currently pacing the three in total donor count. He has received 82 donations, while Ferguson has received 58 and Maddox has received 28.

The County Commission contest will be held during the 2022 Primary Election on Aug. 23.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFederal government refiles $2.8M lien against Tampa Bay Times after seizing control of paper's pension fund

nextDean Trantalis to stay put as Fort Lauderdale Mayor, declines run for Ted Deutch's seat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories