Nick Maddox leads fundraising in Leon County Commission at large race

Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox is the top fundraiser in his race for re-election, almost doubling his closest opponent in overall money collected.

Maddox’s total has topped $22,000, most of which came in during February. His only two opponents that have raised money (Josh Johnson and Rudolph Ferguson) have, combined, raised less than Maddox. Johnson has raised nearly $9,800, Ferguson has just over $5,800.

The two other candidates in the race, Jon Coulter and Benjamin Horbowy, have not reported any donations so far.

Most of Maddox’s February donations came after the Tallahassee Democrat uncovered that Maddox left his job as executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend after he was the subject of sexual harassment allegations. Every donation that made up Maddox’s February haul of more than $18,000 came after the story was published on Feb. 7.

In February, 20 of the 24 donations he received — totaling $17,000 — were from Tallahassee-based businesses or their owners. The companies were predominantly from the construction, architecture or real estate industries.

NAI TALCOR gave Maddox $5,000 through five of its subsidiaries. Paul Gleasman gave him $2,000 through a personal donation and through his company, Ram Construction & Development.

Johnson raised more than $6,000 in February across 60 donations. Just two of his donations this cycle have come from businesses, making up just over $1,200 of his nearly $9,800 total.

Ferguson raised $260 in February while also giving $500 of his own money to the campaign. This cycle, he’s received five donations from businesses for a total of $2,700.

Johnson is currently pacing the three in total donor count. He has received 82 donations, while Ferguson has received 58 and Maddox has received 28.

The County Commission contest will be held during the 2022 Primary Election on Aug. 23.