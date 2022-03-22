March 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘I would love to be their Mayor again’: Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz signals plan to run for Sweetwater Mayor
Image via Facebook.

Jesse SchecknerMarch 22, 20226min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Wilson’s Lounge, St. Pete’s ‘Magic Mike’ bar, facing eviction 8 months after reopening

FederalHeadlines

Ballard Partners signs $900K lobbying contract with Democratic Republic of the Congo

HeadlinesTallahassee

Leon Co. Supervisor of Elections concerned about unofficial voter registration mailings

Jose "Pepe" Diaz FB
Diaz reaches term limits in November, more than six months before the Sweetwater election.

It’s been one of the worst-kept secrets in South Florida politics for a while, but the man at its center has edged closer than ever to removing all doubt: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz is keen on running to again become the Mayor of Sweetwater next year.

Diaz, a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps who served as Sweetwater Mayor from 1999 to 2002, told Florida Politics that while he hasn’t officially filed for the race, he hopes to once more seek election to the top office of the city he’s long called home.

“If Sweetwater accepts me back, I would love to be their Mayor again,” he said. “Once you’re a fireman putting out issues in the political world, it becomes addictive. You want to stay in it one way or another, and I could not find a greater venue to do that in than the city where I grew up.”

Diaz has been one of 13 members of the Miami-Dade Commission since 2002 and has led the local legislative body as its chair since last year. But due to term limits voters approved in 2012, he and four other long-tenured commissioners — Sally Heyman, Jean Monestime, Rebeca Sosa and Javier Souto — must leave office in November.

That would give him more than four months to qualify for the May 23, 2023, Sweetwater election.

If re-elected in Sweetwater, Diaz would be one of only a few strong Mayors in the county, a position granting him powers and responsibilities of a city manager in addition to serving as the city’s figurehead. A strong Mayor does not have a vote on the City Commission but reserves the ability to veto items it produces.

Though Diaz still has more than half a year left in his current role, there has been a significant uptick in fundraising activity since November 2021 by his political committee, We the People, which last year gave about $275,000 to seven sitting county commissioners.

In the last four months, the PC has accepted more than $310,000 in donations. Over the previous year, the PC raised just over $16,000.

In addition to sponsoring myriad measures of countywide benefit, Diaz has scored several noteworthy wins for his hometown. None recently surpasses an effort he led in December to allow Sweetwater’s annexation of a high-value commercial sector nearly doubling the city’s size and lowering taxes for residents.

The city of Doral had previously applied to absorb the area, which contains distribution centers for Amazon, Goya Foods, UPS and John Deere, as well as Telemundo’s headquarters, Topgolf, Home Depot and many other businesses. It generates more than $1 million in tax revenue.

But the County Commission blocked Doral’s request through a measure Diaz sponsored. It then approved Sweetwater’s annexation ordinance, which Diaz also backed.

A lawyer representing Doral said the city will pursue a legal challenge of the annexation.

Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez, who is competing with former Sweetwater Commissioner Sophia Lacayo to replace Diaz on the Commission, decried the move as “inappropriate” and akin to “changing the rules in the middle of the game.”

In August, Diaz successfully underwent surgery to remove a noncancerous tumor. He returned to government work after a brief recovery period.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDouble-digit deficit in another new poll doesn't concern Nikki Fried

nextLeon Co. Supervisor of Elections concerned about unofficial voter registration mailings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Move over March Madness, it’s Veto Season
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more