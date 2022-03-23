March 23, 2022
Tom Fabricio to run in new HD 110

Jacob OglesMarch 23, 20223min0

Tom Fabricio
That avoids a two-incumbent race with Felicia Robinson and puts the Republican in a safer seat.

Rep. Tom Fabricio will seek re-election in a new locale. He announced on Wednesday he will run in the new House District 110.

That makes him the first candidate to file for the seat, one in which no other House members seeking re-election currently live. Running in the seat will require a move for the Miramar Republican, who currently lives in the new House District 104.

“My family and I will move into the newly drawn district,” Fabricio told Florida Politics. “We haven’t selected our new home yet. That will be forthcoming shortly.”

A move will avoid a matchup against a Democratic colleague, Rep. Felicia Simone Robinson. A new House map put three incumbents in the new HD 104. In addition to Robinson and Fabricio, Rep. Christopher Benjamin also lived in the district. But Benjamin already announced he will run in neighboring House District 107, which includes most of his current district.

Similarly, HD 110 includes portions of Fabricio’s current House District 103. The new district covers portions of Miami Lakes, Hialeah and unincorporated Miami-Dade. That includes an area he already represents east of Interstate 75 and west of the canal by Northwest 7th Court. But Fabricio sheds constituents living in Broward County and anywhere east or south of I-75.

He meanwhile picks up much of the northern portion of the existing House District 110. The old jurisdiction is represented by Republican Rep. Alex Rizo, who lives in the new House District 112. Fabricio will be introducing himself to voters in the new seat who live east of the Palmetto Expressway.

Fabricio won his seat in 2020 by flipping the existing HD 103 and booting Democratic Rep. Cindy Polo. He pulled that off in a district Democrat Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election but that Donald Trump won with about 54% in 2020.

The new HD 110 should be a safer seat for a Republican to defend. About 59.81% of voters there voted for Trump in 2020, according to an analysis by MCI Maps.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

