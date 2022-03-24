March 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

End of ‘critical care fund’ was a critical win to HCA, AdventHealth, Baycare
Dollar packs in the capsule, pill. Healthcare costs or financial aid concept. 3d

Peter SchorschMarch 24, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

New $2 million DOJ grant will create dashboard tracking school safety incidents

HeadlinesInfluence

Agency for Health Care Administration hires new communications director

HeadlinesInfluence

Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

Dollar packs in the capsule, pill. Healthcare costs or financial
The companies collectively provide 35% of Medicaid services but received only a small fraction of rate enhancement funding.

In his opening address as House Speaker in November 2018, José Oliva took aim at the “hospital industrial complex,” railing against what he saw as hospitals enjoying substantial profits and duplicative government funding streams while patients remained powerless.

That started a multi-year fight by lawmakers in both chambers for a more equitable approach to hospital funding, one that would remove much of the subjectivity and treat more than 200 hospitals fairly.

For five years, the Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida managed to turn lemons into lemonade by convincing lawmakers to convert what was supposed to be a short-term stopgap solution for a one-year loss of LIP funding into five years of recurring $300 million payments.

Nearly all that money went to the alliance’s own members, even though those hospitals provide less than half of the state’s Medicaid care. This year, the Legislature was done with the charade.

After SFHA rebranded it as the “critical care fund” and tried to change the legislative intent from Medicaid reimbursement to caring for very ill babies, lawmakers cut down the lemon tree, zeroing out the fund.

House leaders defend the move because hospitals are getting money from a new supplemental Medicaid financing program called Direct Provider Payment or DPP.

DPP is allowable under a federal waiver and lets hospitals use funds to bridge the difference between Medicaid reimbursements and their costs of providing the care. Florida does not contribute any state dollars to the DPP program. Instead, it is funded with local tax dollars generated by hospitals.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls said SFHA members were “contorting” themselves to justify their opposition to the change, noting that 2021 was a banner year for their bottom line due to the enhanced funding.

“They have a significant influx of money … and all we hear is ‘oh the sky is falling,” he said.

Hospital systems like HCA Healthcare, AdventHealth and Baycare — which collectively provide 35% of Medicaid services but have received a far smaller share of rate enhancement funding — were among the most vocal proponents of the change.

They have said for years that funding should follow patients. In 2022, the Legislature agreed.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRepublican Rich Santos names campaign committee for HD 36 run

nextNo state had a bigger gap last year between deaths and births, but migration kept Florida's population growing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Christian Ulvert leaves Annette Taddeo’s gubernatorial campaign
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more