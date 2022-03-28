March 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jane Castor calls sexual harassment allegations against Orlando Gudes ‘credible and corroborated’

Daniel Figueroa IVMarch 28, 20228min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Maria Teresa Rojas war chest nears $160K for Miami-Dade Public School Board defense

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.28.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Vicki Lopez sets sights on newly drawn SD 38

Tampa-skyline-orlando Gudes
"If he were a city employee he would be fired over these credible and corroborated sexual harassment revelations."

An investigative report released Monday found Tampa City Council Chairman Orlando Gudes sexual harassed a legislative aide, prompting a swift response from Mayor Jane Castor.

“It is my conclusion that the Claimant has provided evidence demonstrating that she suffered harassment based on her sex,” Thomas Gonzalez wrote in the report.

According to documents obtained by Florida Politics, a former legislative aide filed a complaint against Gudes in August 2021. An investigation was quickly launched. Gudes was not accused of making sexual advances, but rather “frequent offensive conduct and abuse.”

“The employee did not make any allegation of any sexual advances, requests for sex, touching, or any other explicitly or implicitly sexual conduct and none has been found. Conduct of that kind is not necessary to prove the existence of a hostile work environment based on sex,” Gonzalez wrote.

“This investigation has produced evidence the employee’s supervisor created a hostile working environment by comments and conduct which a reasonable person of the employee’s sex would find offensive and which the employee did in fact find offensive.”

Advertisement

Since Gudes is an elected official and not city staff, Trenam Law was hired to conduct an investigation.

Castor said her actions would’ve been swift if he had been part of her staff.

“Since Orlando Gudes is an elected official, I have no authority over him,” Castor wrote. “However, if he were a city employee he would be fired over these credible and corroborated sexual harassment revelations. I know from many years in law enforcement that it takes a great deal of courage for a victim to make harassment and hostile work environment allegations against any supervisor, let alone one as powerful as a City Council chairman.”

The report outlines a history of crude and derogatory comments Gudes directed to his aide and other women. According to the report, he referred to his aide as “Celie” in a reference to a constantly abused Black woman in the novel and movie The Color Purple.

He also made comments about his aide’s daughter’s body:

“The Claimant alleges that Respondent remarked to her daughter that she needed to stand up straight because she “had really big boobs and if (she) kept standing like that your boobs will be down to here,'” the report said.

The report also alleges Gudes made comments about the family of former President Barack Obama.

“The intern reported that the Respondent (Gudes) made a comment about an Obama daughter’s ‘hot body’ and expressed the opinion that he ‘bet she (the Obama daughter) was wild,'” Gonzalez wrote.

And he allegedly made comments about the Mayor’s sexual orientation.

“The Claimant alleges that the Respondent (Gudes) referred to a city employee with a homophobic slur and said that the employee was “in the same club as the Mayor. ‘She’s in the bulldagger club,'” Gonzalez wrote.

Gudes did not respond to a request for comment Monday. But the documents Florida Politics obtained contain a letter Gudes wrote in response to the allegations.

He said:

“Many of the accusations are false and there are certain remarks that I have been accused of making that I have denied and must continue to categorically deny. However, I admit that some of the statements are true, though unfortunately taken out of context. Additionally, I believe there are ways I can improve on effectively communicating with and managing others, and to assist me with this, I have decided to engage the services of an Executive Coach, Gina Cox, PhD, at my own expense. It is my hope that through this process I can further develop my own leadership skills and workplace sensitivity so that I can be at my best to better serve my constituents and this city.”

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), sexual harassment “does not have to be of a sexual nature … and can include offensive remarks about a person’s sex. For example, it is illegal to harass a woman by making offensive comments about women in general.”

The news is the latest trouble for an embattled Tampa City Council already down one member. John Dingfelder stepped down in early March amid a public records lawsuit. The Council has 30 days to select his replacement

Gudes has not indicated any desire to step down. The city does not have authority to discipline Gudes, but the aide who filed the complaint can file a discrimination complaint with the EEOC or Florida Commission on Human Relations and file a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Gudes, a former Tampa police officer with a 26-year career in the department, is the current leader of the Tampa City Council. He was elected in 2019 and his current term expires May 1, 2023. Gudes represents East Tampa’s District 5.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMaria Teresa Rojas war chest nears $160K for Miami-Dade Public School Board defense

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more