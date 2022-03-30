Last Call for 3.30.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Wednesday that Florida will receive more than $870 million in settlement money from three companies that helped perpetrate the opioid epidemic.

More than half the total — $484 million — will come from pharmacy chain CVS. The state will also receive $134 million from Ireland-based pharmaceutical company Allergan and a $195 million payment and $84 million worth of NARCAN from Israel-based pharmaceutical company Teva. NARCAN, also known as naloxone hydrochloride, is a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.

Moody also announced that the Endo Health Solutions settlement is now finalized, with every litigating city and county in Florida — more than 90 in total — participating. Moody first announced the $65 million settlement agreement with Endo in January.

“The opioid epidemic is wreaking havoc on Florida families. Since my first day in office, I have worked tirelessly to hold accountable those companies who helped start this crisis — with today’s announcements we have now secured an additional $870 million to help mitigate the harm caused to Florida’s communities. The moneys secured from CVS, Teva, Allergan and Endo will help further our efforts to remediate the harm and suffering of Floridians.”

Of the $870 million in settlement funding announced Wednesday, $739 million will be used for opioid abatement, including prevention efforts, treatment or recovery services. About $55 million of the Endo settlement money will be used for abatement.

The new settlements follow several others. In July 2021, Moody announced a multibillion-dollar nationwide settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson. Florida will receive more than $1.6 billion from those companies. The state also finalized a settlement with McKinsey & Company for $40 million in February 2021.

One more company, Walgreens, is set for a jury trial in New Port Richey beginning on April 5.

Storms are coming, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants Floridians to be prepared.

Portions of the Florida Panhandle have been placed under “moderate” risk for severe weather by The National Weather Service, with hail and tornadoes with winds up to 80 mph possibly landing in the Pensacola area as soon as tonight.

The same storm system is projected to hit the I-4 corridor on Thursday and arrive in South Florida by the weekend.

“As much of the state will be impacted by severe weather this week, Floridians must be on guard for high winds, flooding, and the threat of tornadoes and hail. Floridians should heed all watches and warnings from state and local officials and keep a close eye on local weather reports,” Patronis said.

“Following the storms, my office stands ready to assist homeowners who have storm damage and help them navigate the insurance claims process so they can recover quickly. Once the storm clears, consumers should also be on the lookout for fraudsters and know the warning signs of a scam before you fall victim.”

Patronis recommended Floridians visit his PrepareFL.com website to read up on disaster information and the resources available to help Floridians recover quickly after a storm.

The site includes information on navigating flood insurance claims, an overview of the assignment of benefits process and how it can impact a homeowner, and tips on what consumers can expect after filing their claim.

Floridians who need one-on-one help can also call the Insurance Consumer Helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236) and speak to an insurance specialist. The hotline operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County.”

— Rep. Spencer Roach, on potentially repealing the state’s self-governing arrangement with Disney.

